Corazon Gold Corp.

Corazon Gold and NanoSphere Health Sciences are pleased to announce the closing of the Company’s private placement for gross proceeds of $5,905,685, and the completion of the Company’s acquisition of NanoSphere. Based upon the CSE’s conditional listing approval, the Company will make its final submission for CSE listing in short [...]
Corazon Gold is pleased to announce that it has completed its due diligence on NanoSphere Health Sciences LLC and has signed a binding Merger Agreement dated May 18th, 2017, to acquire 100% of the issued shares of NanoSphere through the merger of NanoSphere and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Corazon (see also Corazon’s press release dated [...]
Corazon Gold is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent dated December 22, 2016, with NanoSphere Health Sciences LLC to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of NanoSphere. NanoSphere is a biotechnology company that has developed a multiple patent-pending, non-invasive delivery system for bioactive compounds such as [...]
Corazon Gold is pleased to announce that that it has granted an aggregate of 2,390,017 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants for the purchase of up to 2,390,017 common shares of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.27 per common share. On behalf [...]
Corazon Gold is pleased to announce that the company has completed a financing of $781,375 for a total of 3,906,875 units. On September 16, 2016, it completed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing as further described in the news release of August 26, 2016. In connection with the closing of the First Tranche, the Company [...]