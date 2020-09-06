Gee-Ten Ventures Inc. und Cabia Goldhills Inc. gaben gestern die erfolgreiche Fusion der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Im Rahmen des Zusammenschlusses erwarb Gee-Teen alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Cabia. Infolge des Zusammenschlusses fand eine Aktienkonsolidierung statt. Cabia-Aktieninhaber erhielten für zwei bisher gehaltene [...]
Cabia Goldhills announces that due to the current difficult markets for junior exploration companies, it has been unsuccessful in raising sufficient capital to continue its operations as a going concern. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has decided to focus its remaining financial resources on the preservation of the company's exploration [...]
Cabia Goldhills is pleased to announce that the first drill hole of its current exploration program has been initiated on the Mejia Property. The drilling program will be testing different recognized mineralized trends as well as geophysical and geochemical anomalies. In addition, certain areas will be tested to better understand de porphyry style [...]
Cabia Goldhills is pleased to announce that it has now received all necessary permits and authorizations to proceed with its drilling program on the Mejia Project in Colombia. Mobilization of the equipment is well underway and it is estimated that drilling of the first hole will be completed in early January. The drilling contract with Major [...]
Cabia Goldhills is pleased to announce that it has completed on this day the second closing of a non brokered private placement pursuant to which 2,440,000 Units were issued for gross proceeds of $610,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Cabia and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, each full warrant entitling the holder to [...]
Cabia Goldhills is pleased to announce that it has completed on this day the first closing of a non brokered private placement of 1,470,000 Units for gross proceeds of $367,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Cabia and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, each full warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Cabia common [...]