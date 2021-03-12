Gold Royalties Corp.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. veröffentlichte gestern die Ergebnisse des zum 30. Juni 2015 geendeten Quartals. Das Unternehmen erzielte durch den Verkauf von 12.901 zurechenbaren oz Goldäquivalent Einnahmen in Höhe von 15,4 Mio. $ verglichen mit 13,2 Mio. $ in Q2 2014. Die Cashkosten je verkaufter Unze Gold beliefen sich auf 304 $. Insgesamt wurde im [...]
Wie das Gold-Streamingunternehmen Sandstorm Gold soeben mitteilte, hat es eine Vereinbarung mit Gold Royalties unterzeichnet, die vorsieht, dass Sandstorm sämtliche ausstehenden Stammaktien von Gold Royalties erwerben wird. Gold Royalties verfügt derzeit über Barmittel in Höhe von 2 Mio. CAD und ein Portfolio, welches 18 Royalties auf 13 [...]
Gold Royalties teilte am gestrigen Mittwoch mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung von 1,5 Mio. Einheiten plant. Bei einem Preis von 0,35 $ je Einheit soll so ein Bruttoerlös von 525.000 $ erzielt werden. Jede der Einheiten setzt sich dabei aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens und einem Kaufwarrant zusammen, der [...]
Wie Gold Royalties heute mitteilte, hat das Unternehmen eine bindende Absichtserklärung unterzeichnet, der zufolge es ein Portfolio an Royalties von Murgor Resources Inc. erwerben wird. Dabei handelt es sich um fünf Royalties auf den Nettoertrag der Schmelze bei Goldprojekten in Quebec. Je zwei der Royalties (jeweils 1% und 0,5%) betreffen Claims [...]
Gold Royalties veröffentlichte gestern die ungeprüften finanziellen Ergebnisse des Märzquartals 2013. In den drei Monaten bis 31. März erreichte der Royaltyumsatz des Unternehmens 60.946 CAD. Es wurde ein Gesamtverlust in Höhe von 738.308 CAD bzw. 0,04 CAD je Aktie (verwässert und unverwässert) verzeichnet. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte dieser bei [...]
Gold Royalties is pleased to announce today the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) pursuant to which Sandstorm Gold acquired 100% of the outstanding common shares of Gold Royalties, other than the Gold Royalties Shares already owned by Sandstorm. Under the [...]
Gold Royalties is pleased to announce voting results from its Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 23, 2015 in Calgary. A total of 7,645,890 common shares, representing approximately 26.68% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Gold Royalties shareholders voted to approve the [...]
Gold Royalties is pleased to report that it has appointed Mr. Sam Wong, Chartered Accountant, as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective February 15, 2015. "We are pleased to appoint Mr. Wong as the Chief Financial Officer of Gold Royalties. The company stands to benefit greatly from his experience as a Chartered Accountant and as [...]
Gold Royalties is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which Sandstorm Gold will acquire 100% of the outstanding common shares in the capital of Gold Royalties by way of a statutory plan of arrangement. "Despite a challenged equity market for junior mining, Gold Royalties has successfully built a [...]
Gold Royalties is pleased to advise that following the transaction closings announced yesterday that the Corporation has released an updated corporate presentation for shareholders. The Gold Royalties January 2015 Corporate Presentation may be viewed at Gold Royalties' website: The new corporate presentation contains an overview of the [...]