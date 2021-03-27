Wie Sandstorm Gold und Premier Royalty heute bekannt gaben, sind die beiden Unternehmen eine Vertragsvereinbarung eingegangen, derzufolge Sandstorm sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien Premier Royaltys erwerben wird, die es nicht bereits hält. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhalten die Aktionäre von Premier Royalty für jede gehaltene Aktie 0,145 Sandstorm-Aktien [...]
Sandstorm Gold meldete gestern den Abschluss einer Vereinbarung mit Premier Gold Mines für den Kauf von Stammaktien und Warrants von Premier Royalty. Das Unternehmen hat 33.655.821 Stammaktien gekauft, was circa 43,2% der aktuell ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Premier Royalty entspricht. Zudem wurden 6.965.676 Warrants erworben, welche [...]
Wie Premier Gold Mines und Bridgeport Ventures heute bekannt gaben, wurde Premier Royalty Corporation, ein zu 100% eigenes Tochterunternehmen von Premier Gold, durch das kanadische Explorationsunternehmen Bridgeport übernommen. Durch die Transaktion entstand das neue Unternehmen Premier Royalty Inc.
Premier Gold Mines und Bridgeport Ventures Inc. gaben bekannt, dass die Aktionäre von Bridgeport bei der Aktionärsversammlung am Freitag ihre Zustimmung für die im Juni angekündigte Transaktion erteilt haben. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird das kanadische Explorationsunternehmen Bridgeport die Premier Royalty Corporation, ein zu 100% eigenes [...]
Premier Royalty is pleased to announce today the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 182 of the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Sandstorm Gold acquired 100% of the outstanding common shares of Premier Royalty, other than the Premier Shares currently owned by Sandstorm. Under the Arrangement, Premier [...]
Premier Royalty is pleased to announce that at the special meeting of holders of common shares of Premier Royalty held today, the Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby Sandstorm Gold will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Premier Royalty not held by Sandstorm or its affiliates. The [...]
Premier Royalty and Sandstorm Gold are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which Sandstorm will acquire 100% of the outstanding common shares in the capital of Premier Royalty, other than the common shares of Premier Royalty currently owned by Sandstorm, by way of a plan of arrangement under section [...]
Premier Royalty has released its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2013. President and CEO Abraham Drost, P.Geo. stated that "in spite of difficult market conditions in the sector, the Company's royalty contracts delivered a 57% increase in attributable gold ounces in Q2 over Q1. The ounces were sold at an average weighted [...]