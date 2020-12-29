Big Wind gibt bekannt, dass es am 19.12.2017 eine Erwerbsvereinbarung mit Hill Top Security, Inc. abgeschlossen hat. Durch mehrere Transaktionen wird das Unternehmen im Rahmen einer exklusiven, unbefristeten, weltweiten, gebührenfreien Lizenz 100% der Assets von HTSI sowie 49% der Stammaktien von HTSI erwerben. Das im Gegenzug zu zahlende Entgelt [...]
Toro Resources Corporation führt derzeit eine Konsolidierung seiner Stammaktien durch. Die Wertpapiere werden auf der Basis 5:1 zusammengelegt. Weiterhin ändert das Unternehmen seinen Namen und heißt künftig Big Wind Capital Inc. Die konsolidierten Aktien des kanadischen Unternehmens werden ab morgen unter dem neuen Kürzel "BWC" an der Canadian [...]
Big Wind Capital is pleased to announce that it has entered into an acquisition agreement dated December 19, 2017 with Hill Top Security, pursuant to a series of transactions whereby the Company will license 100% of the assets of HTSI through an exclusive, perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free license and acquire 49% of the shares of common stock of [...]
Hill Top Security Inc. and Big Wind Capital Inc. announce that Hill Top has filed a patent for a biometric security application designed to protect bitcoin and other crypto-currencies from theft and loss. Missing passwords and theft have become the biggest issues plaguing the crypto-currency industry, with more than 35 major reported hacks of [...]
Big Wind Capital is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced July 17, 2017 and amended October 16, 2017, of not less than 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of not less than $1,050,000 the . The first tranche comprises 4,377,299 units for gross [...]
Big Wind Capital and Hill Top Security are pleased to announce that, further to the terms of the previously announced letter of intent agreement, through which Big Wind will acquire various interests in Hill Top and its assets, Big Wind has closed the 2nd tranche of its non-brokered private placement of $0.15 common shares and advanced a total of [...]
Big Wind Capital and Hill Top Security are pleased to announce that Pete Herzog, the internationally-recognized hacker, cybersecurity analyst and tactician has joined Hill Top as a consultant. Mr. Herzog is one of the world's foremost thought-leaders in cybersecurity and has strong connections throughout the cybersecurity and blockchain industries [...]