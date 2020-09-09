Lakeside Minerals teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen die Transaktionen mit den beiden an der TSX Venture Exchange gelisteten Kapitalgesellschaften Unite Capital Corporation und Canada Pacific Capital Corporation abgeschlossen hat. Gemäß der Zeichnungsvereinbarung hat Canada Pacific 5,8 Mio. Einheiten von Lakeside zu einem Preis von 0,05 $ je [...]
Lakeside Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce the closing of a brokered private placement offering led by Foundation Markets Inc., consisting of 2,500 units for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $2,500,000. The proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to fund the previously announced proposed transaction with Nutritional High [...]
Lakeside Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of David Drutz as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Drutz is a senior executive specializing in business re-engineering and value creation with over 25 years of leadership experience. During his career, he excelled in various aspects of corporate development - including [...]
Lakeside Minerals wishes to announce that it has submitted an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to voluntarily de-list its shares from the Exchange. In this regard, the Company has obtained written consents from the holders of 13,947,233 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 51.02% of the issued and outstanding shares [...]
Lakeside Minerals is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a brokered private placement offering of up to 2,500 units to raise gross proceeds of up to CAD $2,500,000. The Offering is in accordance with the previously announced Proposed Transaction with Nutritional High International Inc. regarding the building of cannabis cultivation [...]
Nutritional High International and Lakeside Minerals are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Letter of Intent dated February 22, 2017, whereby Lakeside will build medical and adult use cannabis cultivation facilities in Nevada and Colorado, in accordance with applicable state law. Description of the Proposed Transaction and the Target [...]