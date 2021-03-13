Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Avala Resources Ltd.

Avala Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
April 2016
Übernahme
Dundee Precious Metals Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Avala Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Dundee Precious Metals Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Avala Resources Ltd.

  • Dundee Precious Metals schließt Übernahme von Avala Resources ab
    Avala Resources Ltd. und Dundee Precious Metals meldeten am vergangenen Freitag den erfolgreichen Abschluss der im Februar angekündigten Übernahme von Avala durch Dundee. Dundee hielt vor Abschluss der Transaktion bereits 50,1% der Aktien von Avala. Die übrigen Stammaktionäre von Avala erhalten für jede Stammaktie des Unternehmens 0,044 Stammaktien [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.04.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Dundee Precious Metals übernimmt Avala Resources
    Avala Resources Ltd. meldete kürzlich den Abschluss einer Übernahmevereinbarung mit Dundee Precious Metals Inc., derzufolge Dundee alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Avala kaufen wird, die das Unternehmen noch nicht selbst besitzt. Dundee ist bereits der Mehrheitsaktionär von Avala Resources. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden alle anderen [...]
    weiterlesen
    15.02.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avala Resources und Dunav Resources vereinbaren Zusammenschluss
    Die beiden in Serbien tätigen Explorer Avala Resources Ltd. und Dunav Resources Ltd. gaben gestern in einer gemeinsamen Unternehmensmeldung Pläne bezüglich eines Zusammenschlusses bekannt. Demnach haben die beiden Unternehmen bereits eine bindende Vereinbarung getroffen, die vorsieht, dass die Dunav-Aktionäre für jede ausstehende Stammaktie 1,0457 [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.07.2014
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Avala Resources Ltd.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap