Avala Resources Ltd. und Dundee Precious Metals meldeten am vergangenen Freitag den erfolgreichen Abschluss der im Februar angekündigten Übernahme von Avala durch Dundee. Dundee hielt vor Abschluss der Transaktion bereits 50,1% der Aktien von Avala. Die übrigen Stammaktionäre von Avala erhalten für jede Stammaktie des Unternehmens 0,044 Stammaktien [...]
Avala Resources Ltd. meldete kürzlich den Abschluss einer Übernahmevereinbarung mit Dundee Precious Metals Inc., derzufolge Dundee alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Avala kaufen wird, die das Unternehmen noch nicht selbst besitzt. Dundee ist bereits der Mehrheitsaktionär von Avala Resources. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden alle anderen [...]
Die beiden in Serbien tätigen Explorer Avala Resources Ltd. und Dunav Resources Ltd. gaben gestern in einer gemeinsamen Unternehmensmeldung Pläne bezüglich eines Zusammenschlusses bekannt. Demnach haben die beiden Unternehmen bereits eine bindende Vereinbarung getroffen, die vorsieht, dass die Dunav-Aktionäre für jede ausstehende Stammaktie 1,0457 [...]
Avala Resources and Dundee Precious Metals announced today the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which DPM, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avala for consideration of 0.044 of a common share of DPM for [...]
Avala Resources is pleased to announce that the plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Dundee Precious Metals is proposing to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avala not already owned by Dundee, was approved by Avala shareholders at the special meeting of Avala shareholders held on April 5, 2016. At the meeting [...]
Avala Resources announces that it has closed a second tranche of US$250,000 of its private placement of up to US$1 million of senior secured convertible debentures to Dundee Precious Metals. This second tranche of the debentures bears interest at the rate of 15% per annum and matures on May 26, 2016. Avala had closed an initial tranche of [...]
Avala Resources announces that it has filed its management information circular and related proxy materials under its profile on SEDAR in connection with the special meeting of its shareholders scheduled to be held on April 5, 2016. At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to approve Avala's previously announced transaction with Dundee Precious [...]
Avala Resources announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the private placement of convertible debentures of up to US$1 million previously announced on January 22, 2016. Avala has closed an initial tranche of US$500,000. The TSXV has authorized an extension to April 6, 2016 for completing any further [...]