Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Pershing Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Americas Silver Corp. und Pershing Gold Corp. gaben vor kurzem bekannt, dass sie eine definitive Vereinbarung geschlossen haben, in deren Rahmen sich die beiden Unternehmen zu einem kostengünstigen Edelmetallunternehmen innerhalb Amerikas zusammenschließen werden.
Pershing Gold hat heute den Abschluss einer von einem Konsortium durchgeführten Kapitalerhöhung bekannt gegeben, bei der 2.794.500 Aktien aus dem Stammaktienkapital zum Preis von 2,80 USD pro Aktie begeben wurden. Darin enthalten sind auch Warrants, die zum Kauf von bis zu 1.117.800 Aktien aus dem Stammaktienkapital berechtigen. Die [...]
Pershing gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen ein Emissionsabkommen mit einem Emissionskonsortium geschlossen hat. Laut Abkommen hat sich das Konsortium auf Bought-Deal-Basis zum Erwerb von 2.430.000 Stammaktien des Unternehmens und Aktienbezugsscheine bereit erklärt, um bis zu 972.000 Stammaktien zu einem Preis von 2,80 USD pro Aktie und [...]
Pershing gibt die Bestellung von Pamela Saxton in das Board of Directors des Unternehmens bekannt. Frau Saxton hat als Führungskraft im Wirtschaftssektor über 35 Jahre Berufserfahrung und bekleidete im Laufe ihrer Karriere zunehmend anspruchsvollere Positionen in den Finanzabteilungen heimischer und internationaler börsennotierter Firmen, vor allem [...]
Pershing gibt bekannt, dass Stephen Alfers, Executive Chairman, CEO und President von Pershing Gold, das Unternehmen auf dem 2017 Denver Gold Forum in Colorado Springs präsentieren wird. Das Denver Gold Forum findet vom 25. bis 27.9.2017 im Hotel The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs statt. Herr Alfers wird das Unternehmen am Dienstag, den 26.9.2017 um [...]
Americas Silver Corp. and Pershing Gold Corp. are pleased to announce that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has completed its review of the companies' previously announced business combination transaction and that CFIUS has determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the Transaction [...]
Americas Silver Corp. and Pershing Gold Corp. are pleased to announce that their respective shareholders have provided the requisite approvals in respect of the previously announced business combination transaction between the two companies. Americas Silver shareholders approved a special resolution to amend the Company’s articles of [...]
Americas Silver Corp. and Pershing Gold Corp. are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement to complete a business combination and create a low-cost, precious metal growth company in the Americas. Highlights of the Transaction Key investment highlights of the combined company include: Diversified portfolio of precious [...]
Pershing Gold Corp. is making the following statement regarding its former director, Barry C. Honig, who resigned from the Company's Board of Directors in August 2018. On Friday, September 7, 2018 the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it has commenced a legal action against Honig and various other parties who are alleged to have [...]
Pershing Gold the emerging Nevada gold producer advancing the Relief Canyon mine, announces that Jack Perkins, Pershing Gold's Vice President, Investor Relations, will present at the Rodman and Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City. The Conference will be held September 4-6, 2018, at the St. Regis New York Hotel [...]