Celeste Mining Corp.

Celeste Mining announces that a cease trade order was issued on April 2, 2015 by the Alberta Securities Commission due to the Company failing to file comparative financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and annual certificates for its financial year ended November 30, 2014, as required under Part 5 of National Instrument 51-102 [...]
Celeste Mining announces today that the Company has been informed by written notice that Ms. Diana Walters has recently left Liberty Metals and Mining Holdings, and as such, has resigned from the Board of Directors of Celeste Mining as LMM's appointee. In accordance with the terms of the original Subscription Agreement between LMM and Celeste [...]
Celeste Mining announces that it has been granted a Management Cease Trade Order by its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission. As previously announced on March 28, 2014, a MCTO application was made by the Company in respect of the late filing of the Company's annual financial statements, accompanying Management's Discussion and [...]
Celeste Mining announces today that it has applied to the Alberta Securities Commission to approve a management cease trade order. If approved, it is anticipated that the MCTO will be issued on or about April 1, 2014. The Company anticipates it may be unable to file its annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related [...]
Celeste Mining announces today that the Company has been informed that on June 26, 2013 the South Crofty assets were put under administration by Western United Mines with Wilkins Kennedy appointed as administrators. The South Crofty assets are currently under care and maintenance with the costs being borne by the secured creditors. The Company has [...]