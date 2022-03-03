Transition Metals Corp. and HTX Minerals Corp. are pleased to announce that shareholders of each company voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed plan of arrangement to combine the two companies, at their respective annual general and special meetings of the shareholders, held on June 27, 2013. Over 99% of the votes cast by Transition Metals [...]
Transition Metals and HTX Minerals are disclosing additional information related to the company's alliances, activities and 2013 plans, in support of the proposed plan of arrangement to combine the two companies. The additional disclosure is being provided at the request of the TSXV as a condition precedent to the resumption of trade in the shares [...]
Transition Metals and HTX Minerals, a private company incorporated under the laws of Ontario, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a letter of intent dated March 3 to combine the businesses. Transition and HTX intend to implement a plan of arrangement pursuant to which Transition will acquire all of the securities of HTX in exchange [...]