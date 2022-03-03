Menü
HTX Minerals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
April 2013
Übernahme
Transition Metals Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von HTX Minerals Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Transition Metals Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

