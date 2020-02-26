Menü
Riva Gold Corp.

Riva Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
05.2013
Übernahme
Arizona Mining Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Riva Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Riva Gold Corp.

  • Wildcat Silver Corp. und Riva Gold Corp.: Übernahme abgeschlossen
    Wie gestern bekannt gegeben wurde, ist die im März dieses Jahres angekündigte Übernahme von Riva Gold Corporation durch Wildcat Silver Corporation abgeschlossen. Wildcat hat demzufolge sämtliche ausstehenden Stammaktien von Riva Gold in einem Tauschverhältnis von einer Wildcat-Aktie für 4,7 Riva-Gold-Aktien erworben. In der Jahresversammlung von [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.05.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Wildcat Silver kauft Riva Gold
    Wildcat Silver gab gestern eine Absichtserklärung mit dem Explorationsunternehmen Riva Gold bekannt, wonach Wildcat alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Riva erwerben wird. Im Rahmen des Angebots erhalten die Aktionäre von Riva eine Stammaktie von Wildcat für 4,7 Stammaktien von Riva. Riva verfügt derzeit über Barmittel von circa 8,1 Mio. CAD, besitzt [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.03.2013
    von Minenportal.de


Nachrichten, englisch zu Riva Gold Corp.

  • Wildcat Silver completes acquisition of Riva Gold
    Wildcat Silver and Riva Gold are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Riva by Wildcat as announced on March 4, 2013. A definitive agreement was entered into and announced on April 4, 2013 providing for the acquisition by Wildcat of all the outstanding common shares of Riva in consideration for one common share of Wildcat for 4.7 [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.05.2013
    von CNW
  • Riva Gold Corp. shareholders approve acquisition by Wildcat Silver Corp.
    Riva Gold and Wildcat Silver announce that the acquisition of Riva by Wildcat was approved at Riva's annual general and special meeting of shareholders today. The acquisition of Riva by Wildcat was announced on March 4, 2013 and a definitive agreement was entered into and announced on April 4, 2013 providing for the acquisition by Wildcat of all [...]
    weiterlesen
    03.05.2013
    von CNW
  • Riva Gold Corporation enters into a defintive agreement with Wildcat Silver
    Riva Gold announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Wildcat Silver providing for the acquisition by Wildcat of all of the outstanding common shares of Riva in consideration for one common share of Wildcat for 4.7 common shares of Riva, as previously announced in Riva's March 4, 2013 press release. Wildcat has an [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.04.2013
    von CNW
  • Riva Gold Corp. To Be Acquired by Wildcat Silver Corp.
    Riva Gold announces today that it has entered into a letter of intent with Wildcat Silver providing for the acquisition by Wildcat of all of the outstanding common shares of Riva in consideration for 4.7 common shares of Riva for one common share of Wildcat. This represents a price of C$0.17 per Riva common share, which is based on the volume [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.03.2013
    von CNW
  • Michael Cawood Resigns as President of Riva Gold Corporation
    Riva Gold has received and accepted the resignation of its president, Michael Cawood, as he pursues other opportunities. Michael's departure will be effective today. As the Company continues to assess its current strategic alternatives and evaluate potential opportunities, it will look for a replacement in due course. Richard Warke, Riva Gold's [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.12.2011
    von CNW


