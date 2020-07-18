Ridgemont Iron Ore Corp.

Castillian Resources Corporation und Ridgemont Iron Ore Corporation gaben am Freitag den Abschluss eines Fusionsvertrages bekannt. Die Unternehmen werden sich mit einem Tauschverhältnis von 0,593 Castillian-Stammaktien für eine Ridgemont-Stammaktie zusammenschließen. Basierend auf den volumengewichteten 20-Tage-Durchschnitsskursen entspricht dies [...]
Castillian has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ridgemont Iron Ore. Ridgemont shareholders received 0.593 of a Castillian common share for each common share of Ridgemont held. Following completion of the Transaction, Castillian has 130.5 million common shares outstanding (153.9 million common shares on a fully-diluted basis [...]
Castillian and Ridgemont are pleased to announce that the previously announced plan of arrangement between Ridgemont and Castillian was approved by Ridgemont shareholders at Ridgemont's annual and special meeting held on June 24 in Vancouver. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Castillian will acquire 100% of the outstanding common shares of Ridgemont by [...]
Castillian and Ridgemont Iron Ore are pleased to announce that Ridgemont's information circular with respect to the previously announced plan of arrangement with Castillian has been filed with Canadian securities regulators and is being mailed to Ridgemont shareholders of record as of May 17. Ridgemont's mailing of the Circular follows its receipt [...]
Castillian Resource and Ridgemont Iron Ore have signed a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Castillian will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ridgemont by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. The Agreement contains the principal terms and conditions set out in the binding letter of intent (the [...]
Castillian and Ridgemont Iron Ore have entered into a binding letter of intent pursuant to which Castillian and Ridgemont will enter into a plan of arrangement whereby Castillian will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ridgemont and Ridgemont will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Castillian. Under the terms of the Transaction, shareholders [...]