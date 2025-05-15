Cerro Grande Mining Corp. meldete gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse der drei und der neun zum 30. Juni 2016 geendeten Monate. Im seinem dritten Geschäftsquartal verzeichnete das Unternehmen einen Nettoverlust von 1,6 Mio. $ bzw. 0,01 $ je Aktie, verglichen im einem Verlust von 1,4 Mio. $ im Vorjahresquartal.
Cerro Grande Mining Corp. veröffentlichte gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse des zum 31. Dezember 2015 geendeten ersten Finanzquartals. In den drei Monaten wurde ein Netto-Verlust von 1,04 Mio. $ bzw. 0,003 $ je Aktie verbucht. Die Einnahmen aus dem Verkauf von Gold, Silber und Kupfer erreichten im Quartal rund 2,65 Mio. $, wobei [...]
Cerro Grande Mining Corp. gab am vergangenen Freitag die Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse des zum 30. Juni 2015 geendeten dritten Finanzquartals bekannt. Die Einnahmen des Unternehmens beliefen sich im Quartal auf 2,08 Mio. USD, einschließlich Goldverkäufen in Höhe von 1,6 Mio. USD (1.329 oz Gold). Darin enthalten sind auch die Kupfer- und [...]
Der in Chile tätige Gold- und Kupferproduzent Cerro Grande Mining veröffentlichte in der vergangenen Woche die ungeprüften Finanzergebnisse der drei und sechs Monate bis 31. März dieses Jahres. Diesen zufolge generierte das Unternehmen von Januar bis März einen Umsatz in Höhe von 4,2 Mio. USD, verglichen zu 6,2 Mio. USD im Märzquartal letzten [...]
Cerro Grande Mining Corp. announces that the Asset Purchase and Contracts Assignment Agreement dated December 1, 2020 entered into between Minera Tamidak Limitada and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Minera Til Til SpA pursuant to which Til Til acquired from Tamidak the mining concessions and other assets covering the Pimentón Copper Gold [...]
Cerro Grande Mining Corp. announces that, after many years of service, Mario Hernandez, has decided to resign from the Board of Directors and in all other capacities with CEG. Mr. Hernandez has served on the Board since 1997 and provided much support, knowledge and advice to the Company over the years. The Board wishes Mr. Hernandez all the best [...]
Cerro Grande Mining Corp. reported its unaudited results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023. These financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and the Company refers the reader to those materials for additional information. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is an exploration and [...]
Cerro Grande Mining Corp. reported its unaudited results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023. These financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and the Company refers the reader to those materials for additional information. Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development [...]
Cerro Grande Mining Corp. reported its unaudited results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022. These financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and the Company refers the reader to those materials for additional information. Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development [...]