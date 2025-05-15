Menü
Cerro Grande Mining Corp.

Cerro Grande Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Argentinien
Mai 2025
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2025 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cerro Grande Mining Corp. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Cerro Grande Mining Corp.

  • Cerro Grande Mining: Finanzergebnisse des Juniquartals
    Cerro Grande Mining Corp. meldete gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse der drei und der neun zum 30. Juni 2016 geendeten Monate. Im seinem dritten Geschäftsquartal verzeichnete das Unternehmen einen Nettoverlust von 1,6 Mio. $ bzw. 0,01 $ je Aktie, verglichen im einem Verlust von 1,4 Mio. $ im Vorjahresquartal.
    weiterlesen
    30.08.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cerro Grande Mining: Ergebnisse des ersten Finanzquartals
    Cerro Grande Mining Corp. veröffentlichte gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse des zum 31. Dezember 2015 geendeten ersten Finanzquartals. In den drei Monaten wurde ein Netto-Verlust von 1,04 Mio. $ bzw. 0,003 $ je Aktie verbucht. Die Einnahmen aus dem Verkauf von Gold, Silber und Kupfer erreichten im Quartal rund 2,65 Mio. $, wobei [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.03.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cerro Grande meldet Quartalsergebnisse
    Cerro Grande Mining Corp. gab am vergangenen Freitag die Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse des zum 30. Juni 2015 geendeten dritten Finanzquartals bekannt. Die Einnahmen des Unternehmens beliefen sich im Quartal auf 2,08 Mio. USD, einschließlich Goldverkäufen in Höhe von 1,6 Mio. USD (1.329 oz Gold). Darin enthalten sind auch die Kupfer- und [...]
    weiterlesen
    31.08.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cerro Grande Mining Corp. meldet Quartals- und Halbjahresergebnisse
    Der in Chile tätige Gold- und Kupferproduzent Cerro Grande Mining veröffentlichte in der vergangenen Woche die ungeprüften Finanzergebnisse der drei und sechs Monate bis 31. März dieses Jahres. Diesen zufolge generierte das Unternehmen von Januar bis März einen Umsatz in Höhe von 4,2 Mio. USD, verglichen zu 6,2 Mio. USD im Märzquartal letzten [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.05.2014
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Cerro Grande Mining Corp.


