Wie Chieftain Metals Inc. heute bekannt gab, hat das Unternehmen eine Umstrukturierung vorgenommen, derzufolge Chieftain Metals Corporation ab sofort als Aktiengesellschaft des Unternehmens fungiert und Chieftain Metals Inc. ein 100%-Tochterunternehmen dessen wird. In einem Tauschverhältnis von 1:1 hat Chieftain Metals Corp. sämtliche der [...]
Chieftain Metals Corp. announce that today Grant Thornton was appointed through court order as the receiver of all the assets, undertakings and properties of Chieftain. As at the date of this press release the majority of the directors of the Corporation have resigned, but several will remain on the board to continue with their efforts to assist [...]
Chieftain Metals Corp. were served with an application by West Face Capital Inc., as agent for West Face Long Term Opportunities Global Master L.P., seeking the appointment of Grant Thornton Limited as receiver of all of the assets, undertakings and properties of Chieftain. The Corporation has been advised that a court date has been set for next [...]
On August 15, 2016, Chieftain Metals Corp. received from West Face Capital Inc. acting as an agent of West Face Long Term Opportunities Global Master L.P. a repayment demand in the amount of C$26,544,454.94 plus a forbearance fee of C$150,000, plus any costs and expenses. The Corporation also received a notice of intention to enforce the security [...]
On May 10, 2016, Chieftain Metals Corp. and an investment fund advised by West Face Capital Inc. entered into a Forbearance Agreement pursuant to which West Face agreed not to exercise its rights under its security that became enforceable on March 31, 2016 until August 2, 2016. Chieftain is continuing to explore alternatives as to the best way [...]
Chieftain Metals Corp. announces that, subject to final TSX and shareholder approvals, the Board of Directors passed a resolution to issue 1,762,574 replacement options to purchase common shares of the Corporation to directors and management at C$0.15. The replacement options will vest over the next 2 years and expire in June 2026, according to [...]