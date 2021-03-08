Menü
Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2018
Übernahme
Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Rapier Gold Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch GFG Resources Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Rapier Gold Inc.

  • GFG Resources übernimmt Rapier Gold
    Rapier Gold Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Übernahmevereinbarung mit GFG Resources Inc. geschlossen hat. Demnach wird GFG alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Stammaktien von Rapier zum Preis von 0,15 GFG-Aktien je Rapier-Aktie kaufen. Das Tauschverhältnis entspricht einem Preis von 0,08 C$ je Rapier-Stammaktie (basierend auf dem [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.12.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rapier Gold Inc. plant Privatplatzierung
    Rapier Gold Inc. teilte am Freitag mit, dass eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung vorbereitet wurde. Es handelt sich sowohl um Flow Through Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,065 $ je Einheit als auch Non Flow Through Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,05 $ je Einheit für einen Ertrag von insgesamt 550.000 $. Jede Einheit (Non-/Flow Through [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.12.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rapier Gold Inc. schneidet bei Pen Gold 13,0 g/t Gold über 4,3 m
    Rapier Gold Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die Ergebnisse der ersten neun von 13 Borhlöchern, die das Unternehmen im Rahmen seines Diamantbohrprogramms beim Pen-Gold-Projekt angerfertigt hat. Die Pen-Gold-Liegenschaft umfasst mehr als 16.000 Hektar Fläche, welche sich etwa 75 km südwestlich des Timmins-Golddistriktes befindet. Bei seinen Bohrungen [...]
    weiterlesen
    25.06.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rapier Gold beendet ersten Abschnitt seines Bohrprogramms auf dem Pen-Gold-Projekt
    Rapier Gold gab am Donnerstag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen die ersten Bohrungen auf dem Pen-Gold-Projekt abgeschlossen hat. Das Bohrprogramm umfasst 13 Bohrlöcher über insgesamt 4.350 m und konzentriert sich vor allem auf die Gebiete Porphyry Hill, Midway, Westgate sowie das Gebiet der Talc-Mine. Bei letzterem wurden bereits in den Jahren 2008 und [...]
    weiterlesen
    25.05.2013
    von Minenportal.de

