Rapier Gold Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Übernahmevereinbarung mit GFG Resources Inc. geschlossen hat. Demnach wird GFG alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Stammaktien von Rapier zum Preis von 0,15 GFG-Aktien je Rapier-Aktie kaufen. Das Tauschverhältnis entspricht einem Preis von 0,08 C$ je Rapier-Stammaktie (basierend auf dem [...]
Rapier Gold Inc. teilte am Freitag mit, dass eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung vorbereitet wurde. Es handelt sich sowohl um Flow Through Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,065 $ je Einheit als auch Non Flow Through Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,05 $ je Einheit für einen Ertrag von insgesamt 550.000 $. Jede Einheit (Non-/Flow Through [...]
Rapier Gold Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die Ergebnisse der ersten neun von 13 Borhlöchern, die das Unternehmen im Rahmen seines Diamantbohrprogramms beim Pen-Gold-Projekt angerfertigt hat. Die Pen-Gold-Liegenschaft umfasst mehr als 16.000 Hektar Fläche, welche sich etwa 75 km südwestlich des Timmins-Golddistriktes befindet. Bei seinen Bohrungen [...]
Rapier Gold gab am Donnerstag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen die ersten Bohrungen auf dem Pen-Gold-Projekt abgeschlossen hat. Das Bohrprogramm umfasst 13 Bohrlöcher über insgesamt 4.350 m und konzentriert sich vor allem auf die Gebiete Porphyry Hill, Midway, Westgate sowie das Gebiet der Talc-Mine. Bei letzterem wurden bereits in den Jahren 2008 und [...]
GFG Resources and Rapier Gold are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby GFG acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Rapier. The Arrangement was an integral part of the Company’s recent land consolidation west of the prolific gold mining district of Timmins, Ontario. With the [...]
Rapier Gold and GFG Resources are pleased to announce that the companies have received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the acquisition by GFG of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Rapier by way of a plan of arrangement. Subject to receipt of final acceptance of the Arrangement by the TSX Venture [...]
Rapier Gold and GFG Resources announce today an update on the proposed transaction, pursuant to which GFG has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rapier by way of a plan of arrangement. Following securityholder approval, the Arrangement remains subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of a final order [...]
Rapier Gold is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of securityholders held earlier today, 90% of the Rapier securityholders present in person or by proxy voted in favour of the proposed transaction pursuant to which GFG Resources agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rapier by way of a plan of arrangement [...]
Rapier Gold is pleased to announce that Glass Lewis & Co and International Shareholder Services, two leading independent proxy voting advisory firms, have recommended that Rapier shareholders vote "FOR" the resolution approving the arrangement with GFG Resources. In reaching its recommendation that Rapier shareholders vote "FOR," Glass Lewis [...]