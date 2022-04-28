Josemaria Resources Inc.

NGEx Resources Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die endgültigen Analyseergebnisse des diesjährigen Diamantbohrprogramms am unternehmenseigenen Joesemaría-Projekt in San Juan, Argentinien. Das Programm war darauf ausgelegt das Vertrauen in die Mineralreserven zu steigern und Materialien für die metallurgische Tests zur Verfügung zu stellen.