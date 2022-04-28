Menü
Josemaria Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
April 2022
Übernahme
Lundin Mining Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2022 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Josemaria Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Lundin Mining Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Josemaria Resources Inc.

  • Lundin Mining erwirbt Josemaria Resources für 1,60 CAD je Aktie
    Josemaria Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine bindende Vereinbarung mit Lundin Mining Corp. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Lundin alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Josemaria erwerben wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden Josemaria-Aktionäre etwa 625 Millionen CAD auf vollständig verwässerter Basis erhalten, was 1,60 CAD [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.12.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • NGEx gibt Bohrergebnisse von Josemaria bekannt
    NGEx Resources Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die endgültigen Analyseergebnisse des diesjährigen Diamantbohrprogramms am unternehmenseigenen Joesemaría-Projekt in San Juan, Argentinien. Das Programm war darauf ausgelegt das Vertrauen in die Mineralreserven zu steigern und Materialien für die metallurgische Tests zur Verfügung zu stellen.
    weiterlesen
    11.06.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • NGEx plant Spin-Out von Los Helados
    NGEx Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es ein Spin-Out seines Projektes Los Helados sowie seines Explorationsportfolios plant, um eine Tochtergesellschaft, 11264796 Canada Inc. oder Spinco, zu begründen. Im Folgenden möchte sich das Unternehmen mehr auf das Joesemaría-Projekt konzentrieren, das sich in San Juan, Argentinien befindet. Nach [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.04.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • NGEx Resources beendet letzte Tranche der Privatplatzierung
    NGEx Resources Inc. meldete kürzlich den Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung über 20 Millionen CAD. Im Zuge dieser Privatplatzierung wurden in zwei Tranchen insgesamt 20 Millionen Stammaktien für einen Preis von je 1,00 CAD ausgegeben. Sie unterliegen einer Haltedauer von vier Monaten und einem Tag. Das Unternehmen plant mit dem Bruttoertrag dieser [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.02.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • NGEx Resources plant Spin-Out des Josemaria-Projektes
    NGEx Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es plant, das zu 100% unternehmenseigene Projekt Josemaria in der Provinz San Juan, Argentinien auszugliedern. Dieses soll dabei in ein selbständiges Unternehmen umgewandelt werden. Die Vollendung des Spin-Outs unterliegt dem Abschluss einer definitiven Vereinbarung sowie behördlicher Zustimmung [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.12.2018
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Josemaria Resources Inc.


