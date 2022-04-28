Josemaria Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine bindende Vereinbarung mit Lundin Mining Corp. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Lundin alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Josemaria erwerben wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden Josemaria-Aktionäre etwa 625 Millionen CAD auf vollständig verwässerter Basis erhalten, was 1,60 CAD [...]
NGEx Resources Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die endgültigen Analyseergebnisse des diesjährigen Diamantbohrprogramms am unternehmenseigenen Joesemaría-Projekt in San Juan, Argentinien. Das Programm war darauf ausgelegt das Vertrauen in die Mineralreserven zu steigern und Materialien für die metallurgische Tests zur Verfügung zu stellen.
NGEx Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es ein Spin-Out seines Projektes Los Helados sowie seines Explorationsportfolios plant, um eine Tochtergesellschaft, 11264796 Canada Inc. oder Spinco, zu begründen. Im Folgenden möchte sich das Unternehmen mehr auf das Joesemaría-Projekt konzentrieren, das sich in San Juan, Argentinien befindet. Nach [...]
NGEx Resources Inc. meldete kürzlich den Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung über 20 Millionen CAD. Im Zuge dieser Privatplatzierung wurden in zwei Tranchen insgesamt 20 Millionen Stammaktien für einen Preis von je 1,00 CAD ausgegeben. Sie unterliegen einer Haltedauer von vier Monaten und einem Tag. Das Unternehmen plant mit dem Bruttoertrag dieser [...]
NGEx Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es plant, das zu 100% unternehmenseigene Projekt Josemaria in der Provinz San Juan, Argentinien auszugliedern. Dieses soll dabei in ein selbständiges Unternehmen umgewandelt werden. Die Vollendung des Spin-Outs unterliegt dem Abschluss einer definitiven Vereinbarung sowie behördlicher Zustimmung [...]
Josemaria Resources is pleased to announce that all conditions to the closing of its previously announced plan of arrangement with Lundin Mining Corporation have been satisfied and the Arrangement will take effect at 12:01am on April 28, 2022. Under the Arrangement, Lundin Mining will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Josemaria for [...]
Josemaria Resources is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement with Lundin Mining, pursuant to which Lundin Mining will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Josemaria for total consideration of approximately C$625 million on a [...]
Josemaria Resources is pleased to announce that its Securityholders have approved the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the Company by Lundin Mining by way of a statutory plan of arrangement at the special meeting of Securityholders held today. The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: 99.89% of the votes cast [...]
Josemaria Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co., two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that the securityholders of Josemaria vote "FOR" the special resolution to approve the proposed plan of arrangement with Lundin Mining Corporation announced Dec 20, 2021 [...]
Josemaria Resources, 100% owner of the Josemaria Copper-Gold-Silver Project with proven and probable mineral reserves of 6.7 billion pounds copper, 7 million ounces of gold, and 30.7 million ounces of silver, is pleased to announce that the Mining Authority of San Juan, has approved the Environmental Social Impact Assessment for the Josemaria [...]