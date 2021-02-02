Gold Mountain Mining Corporation

Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining und Anthem United haben eine bindende Vereinbarung über ihren Zusammenschluss zu einen neuen, diversifizierten Gold- und Kupferproduzenten und -entwickler unterzeichnet. Das neue Unternehmen wird eine anfängliche Marktkapitalisierung von ca. 74 Mio. CAD haben. Im Zuge der Fusion führt Lowell Copper eine [...]
Gold Mountain Mining Corp. meldete gestern, dass KCR LLC 20 Mio. Stammaktien von Gold Mountain erworben hat. Die Transaktion erfolgte durch eine Privatplatzierung. KCR zahlte dabei pro Gold-Mountain-Aktie 0,10 $. Nach dem Kauf besitzt KCR nun insgesamt 30.216.500 Stammaktien von Gold Mountain und damit rund 43,8% des aktuell ausgegebenen und [...]
JDL Gold are pleased to announce that the Parties have completed the previously announced business combination to create JDL Gold Corp. Effective immediately, each Gold Mountain common share has been exchanged for 1.032 pre-consolidated common shares of JDL Gold and each Anthem share has been exchanged 1.032 pre-consolidated common shares of JDL [...]
Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United are pleased to announce that, further to their news releases dated August 15 and 31, September 23, 27, 29 and October 3, 2016, Lowell Copper has closed, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the second and final tranche of the private placement financing
Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United are pleased to announce that, further to their news releases dated August 15, August 31, September 23, September 27 and September 29, 2016, the Parties have agreed to increase the private placement financing occurring in connection with the proposed business combination to create JDL Gold Corp [...]
Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United are pleased to announce that, further to their news releases dated August 15, August 31, September 23, and September 27, 2016, the shareholders of each of Lowell Copper, Anthem and Gold Mountain have unanimously approved the resolutions required to effect the proposed business combination to [...]
Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United are pleased to announce that, further to their news releases dated August 15, August 31 and September 23, 2016, Lowell Copper has closed, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the first tranche of the private placement financing occurring in connec...