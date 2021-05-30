Polar Star Mining Corp.

Iron Creek erwarb in Übereinstimmung mit dem Arrangement alle ausstehenden und umlaufenden Stammaktien von Polar Star, Polar Star fusionierte mit Acquireco, um seinen Betrieb als 100%-Tochter von Iron Creek fortzusetzen, und die Polar Star-Aktionäre erhielten 0,26 Stammaktien von Iron Creek für jede Polar Star-Aktie. Darüber hinaus wurden die [...]
Iron Creek Capital and Polar Star Mining jointly the "Companies" are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Iron Creek, 9057404 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iron Creek, and Polar Star. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Iron Creek acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares [...]
Iron Creek and Polar Star - jointly the "Companies" - are pleased to announce that their requisite shareholder approvals have been obtained in connection with the plan of arrangement pursuant to the arrangement agreement among Iron Creek, Polar Star and 9057404 Canada Inc. dated October 28, 2014. At their respective special meetings of shareholders [...]
Iron Creek and Polar Star Mining Corporation - jointly the "Companies" - are pleased to announce that they have today filed on SEDAR their joint information circular and associated form of proxy and voting instruction form relating to their proposed transaction to combine the two companies pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement, and will be [...]
Polar Star Mining, a Toronto-based company focused on copper and gold exploration and mine development with operations in Chile, announced that it has refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six month period ended June 30, 2014. The material revisions made to the Financial Statements are as follows [...]
Polar Star and Iron Creek are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated October 28, 2014 to combine the two companies pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement, which will result in Iron Creek acquiring, indirectly through a wholly-owned subsidiary, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of [...]