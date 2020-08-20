Guerrero Exploration Inc.

Guerrero Exploration has received the title certificates for its 100% owned Cibola and Coatepec concessions, and expects the Olinala concession to be granted in the coming months. Collectively, the three concessions overlap a combined surface area of 137,546 Hectares in the Mixteca Terrane of eastern Guerrero State, Mexico. The Mixteca Terrane [...]
Guerrero Exploration announces that the complete drill permit application, including the long form of the environmental report, was submitted to the Ministry of the Environment for its Cerro Azul Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The governmental authority confirmed receipt of the application and has indicated that all documents are in order and have [...]
Guerrero provides the following update on development of its Cerro Azul property located in Guerrero, Mexico: Guerrero Exploration and its JV partner first initiated a field exploration program at the Cerro Azul property in February 2011. The program consisted of prospecting, geochemical sampling and induced polarization/resistivity geophysics [...]
Guerrero announces that it will, subject to regualtory approval, undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 by issuing 10,000,000 units at $0.05 each. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for 12 months from closing at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share [...]
Guerrero Exploration announces that Michelle Robinson, has agreed to act as interim president and CEO of the Corporation, effective immediately. Ms. Robinson is currently the President of Minera GRXPL S.A. de C.V., a 100% owned subsidiary of the Corporation, a Director of the Corporation, and was previously the VP Exploration. Ms. Robinson is a [...]