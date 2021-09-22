VMS Ventures Inc. gab gestern eine Vereinbarung mit Royal Nickel bekannt, wonach Royal Nickel sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von VMS Ventures kaufen wird. Die geplante Transaktion beinhaltet die folgenden Zahlungen an VMS-Aktionäre: 1. Ausgabe von 36 Mio. Stammaktien von RNC im Wert von 5,9 Mio. $ (volumengewichteter Durchschnittskurs über 20 Tage [...]
Royal Nickel announces that shareholders of VMS Ventures have overwhelmingly voted in favour of the plan of arrangement pursuant to which RNC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of VMS. The arrangement is expected to close on April 27, 2016, subject to applicable regulatory and court approvals and the satisfaction of other [...]
VMS Ventures is pleased to provide an update on the Company's 30% owned Reed mine mineral reserve and resource estimates. HudBay Minerals owns the remaining 70% and is the Operator. The Reed mine is located near Flin Flon, Manitoba and commenced commercial production on April 1, 2014. The ore from the Reed mine is currently being transported for [...]
Royal Nickel announces that, with respect to a definitive agreement pursuant to which RNC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of VMS Ventures by way of a plan of arrangement, VMS Ventures has filed a Notice of Special Meeting and Management Information Circular under its profile on sedar.com. Additionally, with respect to [...]
VMS Ventures is pleased to update shareholders on the performance of the Reed mine operations up to the end of December 2015 and provide a summary of the financial results received from our joint venture partner Hudbay. VMS Ventures owns 30% of Reed and HudBay Minerals, the operator, owns 70%. Reed Mine Development Update During the six months of [...]
VMS Ventures is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement dated January 30, 2016 with Royal Nickel for the purchase of all outstanding shares of VMS by RNC by way of a Plan of Arrangement under the BC Business Corporations Act. Plan of Arrangement Under the Agreement RNC will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of VMS following [...]