VMS Ventures Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
April 2016
Übernahme
Karora Resources Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von VMS Ventures Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Karora Resources Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu VMS Ventures Inc.

  • Royal Nickel Corp. kauft VMS Ventures
    VMS Ventures Inc. gab gestern eine Vereinbarung mit Royal Nickel bekannt, wonach Royal Nickel sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von VMS Ventures kaufen wird. Die geplante Transaktion beinhaltet die folgenden Zahlungen an VMS-Aktionäre: 1. Ausgabe von 36 Mio. Stammaktien von RNC im Wert von 5,9 Mio. $ (volumengewichteter Durchschnittskurs über 20 Tage [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.02.2016
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu VMS Ventures Inc.


