NovaCopper Inc. und Sunward Resources Ltd. meldeten heute den Abschluss der im April angekündigten Transaktion, wonach NovaCopper alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Sunward erworben hat. Sunward ist damit nun ein 100%-iges Tochterunternehmen von NovaCopper. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhielten die Sunward-Aktionäre 0,3 [...]
NovaCopper Inc. und Sunward Resources Ltd. meldeten heute eine bindende Vereinbarung wonach NovaCopper alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Sunward erwirbt. Auf diese Weise soll ein führendes Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen entstehen. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhalten Sunward-Aktionäre 0,3 NovaCopper-Stammaktien für 1 [...]
NovaCopper and Sunward Resources are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which NovaCopper has acquired ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sunward resulting in Sunward being a wholly-owned subsidiary of NovaCopper. The Arrangement was completed under the Business [...]
NovaCopper and Sunward Resources are pleased to announce that the acquisition of Sunward by NovaCopper pursuant to a plan of arrangement received overwhelming approval by the shareholders of each company at their respective shareholder meetings held today. At NovaCopper's special meeting, approximately 99.36% of the shares represented at the [...]
NovaCopper and Sunward Resources are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which NovaCopper has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sunward by way of a court approved plan of arrangement. The combination of NovaCopper and Sunward will create a leading [...]
Sunward Resources announces that all resolutions presented at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on September 16, 2014 were approved by the shareholders, including the election of nine directors nominated by management: Jay Sujir, Philip O'Neill, William Hayden, Terry Palmer, Gillyeard J. Leathley, Igor Levental, Peter Cheesbrough, Ricardo [...]
Sunward Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Robertson as its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Robertson is a Chartered Accountant who brings to his position over 19 years of senior industry experience working with a variety of Canadian public resource companies with operations around the world. Currently [...]