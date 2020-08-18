Menü
Suche
 

Sunward Resources Ltd.

Sunward Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
Juni 2015
Übernahme
Trilogy Metals Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Sunward Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Trilogy Metals Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Sunward Resources Ltd.

  • NovaCopper: Übernahme von Sunward Resources abgeschlossen
    NovaCopper Inc. und Sunward Resources Ltd. meldeten heute den Abschluss der im April angekündigten Transaktion, wonach NovaCopper alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Sunward erworben hat. Sunward ist damit nun ein 100%-iges Tochterunternehmen von NovaCopper. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhielten die Sunward-Aktionäre 0,3 [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.06.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • NovaCopper und Sunward Resources: Zusammenschluss
    NovaCopper Inc. und Sunward Resources Ltd. meldeten heute eine bindende Vereinbarung wonach NovaCopper alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Sunward erwirbt. Auf diese Weise soll ein führendes Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen entstehen. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhalten Sunward-Aktionäre 0,3 NovaCopper-Stammaktien für 1 [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.04.2015
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Sunward Resources Ltd.

  • NovaCopper Completes the Acquisition of Sunward Resources
    NovaCopper and Sunward Resources are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which NovaCopper has acquired ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sunward resulting in Sunward being a wholly-owned subsidiary of NovaCopper. The Arrangement was completed under the Business [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.06.2015
    von CNW
  • NovaCopper and Sunward Shareholders Approve the Acquisition of Sunward by NovaCopper
    NovaCopper and Sunward Resources are pleased to announce that the acquisition of Sunward by NovaCopper pursuant to a plan of arrangement received overwhelming approval by the shareholders of each company at their respective shareholder meetings held today. At NovaCopper's special meeting, approximately 99.36% of the shares represented at the [...]
    weiterlesen
    15.06.2015
    von CNW
  • NovaCopper and Sunward Announce Arrangement
    NovaCopper and Sunward Resources are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which NovaCopper has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sunward by way of a court approved plan of arrangement. The combination of NovaCopper and Sunward will create a leading [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.04.2015
    von CNW
  • Sunward Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
    Sunward Resources announces that all resolutions presented at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on September 16, 2014 were approved by the shareholders, including the election of nine directors nominated by management: Jay Sujir, Philip O'Neill, William Hayden, Terry Palmer, Gillyeard J. Leathley, Igor Levental, Peter Cheesbrough, Ricardo [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.09.2014
    von CNW
  • Paul Robertson is appointed Chief Financial Officer of Sunward
    Sunward Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Robertson as its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Robertson is a Chartered Accountant who brings to his position over 19 years of senior industry experience working with a variety of Canadian public resource companies with operations around the world. Currently [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.10.2013
    von CNW

weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap