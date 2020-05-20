Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. gab vor kurzem bekannt, dass es die dritte und letzte Tranche seiner Privatplatzierung beendet hat. In deren Rahmen wurden 25.500.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,05 Dollar je Einheit für einen Bruttoerlös von 1.275.000 Dollar ausgegeben. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie und einem halben [...]
Hornby Bay gibt bekannt, dass es ein Rechtsgutachten zu den Abbaurechten abgeschlossen hat, die Hornby Bays 5% igen Förderzins hinsichtlich der Liegenschaft der Copper-Mountain-Mine nahe Penticton in der kanadischen Provinz British Columbia zugrundeliegen. Die NSR bezieht sich auf etwa 1619 Hektar bzw. 22,3% der ca. 7284 Hektar großen Liegenschaft [...]
Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated May 18, 2020 with REMY Biosciences, Inc. pursuant to which, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common stock of REMY. It is anticipated that the Proposed Transaction will be structured as a share exchange, plan [...]
Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,800,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance to a director of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month and one [...]
Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. announces that, further to its press release of January 30, 2020, it has advanced the initial $500,000 to fund the initial drilling program on the Fenton project according to the option and earn-in agreement entered into with Copper Mountain on January 30, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement the Company can [...]
Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration announces that, further to its press release of January 30, 2020, it has completed the sale of its 5% net smelter return royalty on the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Company received the initial cash payment of $2,500,000 from Copper Mountain Mine Ltd. and a [...]
Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration announces that it has entered into a royalty purchase and assignment agreement with Copper Mountain Mine Ltd. for the sale of the Company's 5% net smelter return royalty on Copper Mountain's 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern BC near the town of Princeton. Under the terms of the agreement Copper [...]