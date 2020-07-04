Wesdome Gold Mines und Moss Lake Gold Mines teilten am vergangenen Freitag mit, dass die Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung eingegangen sind, welche vorsieht, dass Wesdome sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Moss Lake erwerben wird, die es nicht bereits hält. Hierdurch soll Moss Lake von einem aktuell 57,6%igen zu einem 100%igen [...]
Moss Lake Gold Mines teilte am gestrigen Montag mit, dass das Unternehmen seinen Direktoren und leitenden Angestellten insgesamt 1,2 Mio. Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, welche bis zum 23. Oktober 2018 ausübbar sind und zum Erwerb je einer Aktie zu einem Preis von 0,15 $ berechtigen. Moss Lake ist ein 57,6%iges Tochterunternehmen von Wesdome Gold [...]
Wesdome Gold Mines and Moss Lake Gold Mines are pleased to announce that Wesdome has completed its previously announced acquisition of the issued and outstanding common shares of Moss Lake that it does not already own. As a result, Moss Lake has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesdome. It is anticipated that the Moss Lake Shares will be [...]
Moss Lake Gold Mines is pleased to announce that its shareholders, at a special meeting held earlier today, approved its previously announced three-cornered amalgamation with Moss Lake's 56.8% shareholder Wesdome Gold Mines. 100% of the votes cast by all shareholders who were present at the meeting in person or represented by proxy were in favour [...]
Wesdome Gold Mines and Moss Lake Gold are pleased to announce that they have entered into a business combination agreement, pursuant to which Wesdome will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Moss Lake that it does not already own. Wesdome currently owns 26,708,586 Moss Lake Shares, representing approximately 57.6% of the [...]
Moss Lake Gold Mines Ltd. announces that it has agreed with Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., the holder of a convertible unsecured promissory note in the principal amount of $2,000,000 issued by the Company in 2011, to extend the maturity date of the Note from December 29, 2013 to June 30, 2014.
Moss Lake Gold Mines announces that it has issued 1.2 million stock options at $0.15 per share to directors and officers of the Company. They are exercisable prior to October 23, 2018. Moss Lake Gold Mines is a 57.6%-owned subsidiary of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.. Moss Lake trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MOK" and currently has 47 [...]