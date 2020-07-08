Alturas Minerals Corp. announced today that it has entered into agreements to settle an aggregate of $826,134.24 of debt owed to certain insiders of the Company and third-party contractors in consideration for the issuance of 16,522,865 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share pursuant to the minimum pricing rules of the [...]
At the request of IIROC, Alturas Minerals Corp. wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. Alturas Minerals Corp. is a Canadian corporation, and is the indirect parent of the Peruvian company, Alturas Minerals S.A [...]
Alturas Minerals is pleased to announce that Alturas has entered into a definitive agreement with Compania Minera Milpo, a member of the Brazilian international Votorantim Group, to option the Alturas' 100% owned, 4,675 hectare, zinc-gold-copper-rare earth elements project Huajoto property mining concessions, located 22 kilometers northwest of the [...]
Alturas Minerals is pleased to announce that Alturas has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Compania Minera Milpo S.A.A., a member of the Brazilian international Votorantim Group, to option the Alturas' 100% owned, 4,129 hectare, zinc-gold-copper-rare earth element project Huajoto property mining concessions, located 22 kilometers [...]
Auryn Resources and Alturas Minerals are pleased to announce that Auryn has entered into an option agreement on Alturas' 100% owned, 3,800 hectare, copper-gold Sombrero property mining concessions located 340 kilometers SE of Lima in southern Peru. The Sombrero property is hosted in the Andahuaylas-Yauri belt and is interpreted to be on the [...]