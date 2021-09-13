Great Northern Gold Exploration Corp.

Great Northern Gold Exploration teilte vergangene Woche mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung durchführen wird, im Rahmen derer es bis zu 15,0 Mio. Aktien zu einem Preis von 0,05 $ ausgeben will, woraus ein Bruttoerlös von bis zu 750.000 $ resultieren würde. Sämtliche dieser Aktien werden einer Haltefrist von vier [...]
Poydras Gaming is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Transcend Resource Group to provide investor relations services. Transcend will initiate and maintain contact with the financial community, and investors in North America and Europe for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its [...]
Poydras Gaming is pleased to announce that subsequent to the previously announced closing of the reverse take-over, the Company has deployed 38 additional slot machines in its core markets of Oklahoma and California, bringing the number of deployed machines to 312. These slot machines are comprised of 10 installed, revenue-producing slot machines [...]
Poydras Gaming is pleased to announce that its shares have commenced trading today on the TSXV under symbol "PYD" following the completion on May 9, 2014, of its reverse take-over of Great Northern Gold Exploration Corporation. Concurrent with the RTO, the Company has completed a share offering of 13,380,000 shares at a price of CDN$0.25 per share [...]
Great Northern Gold Exploration announces an increase to the non-brokered common share private placement from $250,000 to $750,000. The Company will issue up to 15,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of $0.05 to raise gross proceeds of up to $750,000. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company to fund the expenses [...]
Great Northern Gold is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of an Ontario-based specialty finance company with operations in North America. The acquisition of the Target is subject to a number of material conditions precedent. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI [...]