Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
August 2021
Übernahme
Gold Royalty Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Ely Gold Royalties Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Gold Royalty Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

  • Gold Royalty und Ely Gold kündigen Zusammenschluss an!
    Gold Royalty Corp. und Ely Gold Royalties Inc. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine endgültige Vereinbarung geschlossen haben, gemäß der Gold Royalty Corp. alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Ely Gold erwerben wird. Gemäß den Bedingungen der Vereinbarung, die zu marktüblichen Bedingungen ausgehandelt wurde, hat jeder Inhaber von [...]
    22.06.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • Ely Gold gibt Privatplatzierung über 1,43 Millionen CAD bekannt
    Ely Gold Royalties Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es die Durchführung einer Privatplatzierung plant. In deren Rahmen sollen 13.000.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,11 CAD je Einheit für einen Ertrag von 1.430.000 CAD ausgegeben werden. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens und einem nicht übertragbaren Aktienkaufwarrant.
    07.12.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Eurasian Minerals Inc. übergibt Projekt Cathedral Well in Option an Ely Gold
    Eurasian Minerals freut sich, die Unterzeichnung einer Explorations- und Optionsvereinbarung bekannt zu geben, die über das EMX- Tochterunternehmen Bronco Creek Exploration, Inc. mit Ely Gold and Minerals Inc. für das unternehmenseigene Goldprojekt Cathedral Well getroffen wurde. Das Projekt befindet sich in der südlichen Randzone des Battle [...]
    09.07.2014
    von IRW-Press

Nachrichten, englisch zu Ely Gold Royalties Inc.


