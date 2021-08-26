Gold Royalty Corp. und Ely Gold Royalties Inc. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine endgültige Vereinbarung geschlossen haben, gemäß der Gold Royalty Corp. alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Ely Gold erwerben wird. Gemäß den Bedingungen der Vereinbarung, die zu marktüblichen Bedingungen ausgehandelt wurde, hat jeder Inhaber von [...]
Ely Gold Royalties Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es die Durchführung einer Privatplatzierung plant. In deren Rahmen sollen 13.000.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,11 CAD je Einheit für einen Ertrag von 1.430.000 CAD ausgegeben werden. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens und einem nicht übertragbaren Aktienkaufwarrant.
Eurasian Minerals freut sich, die Unterzeichnung einer Explorations- und Optionsvereinbarung bekannt zu geben, die über das EMX- Tochterunternehmen Bronco Creek Exploration, Inc. mit Ely Gold and Minerals Inc. für das unternehmenseigene Goldprojekt Cathedral Well getroffen wurde. Das Projekt befindet sich in der südlichen Randzone des Battle [...]
Further to the press release of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. today, Eric Sprott announces 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company which Mr. Sprott beneficially owns, no longer holds any common shares of Ely Gold or any common share purchase warrants of Ely Gold as a result of the completion of the previously announced business combination between Ely Gold and [...]
Gold Royalty Corp. and Ely Gold Royalties Inc. are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced business combination between GRC and Ely Gold by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act . David Garofalo, CEO, President and Chairman of GRC, stated: "We are delighted to have completed our acquisition of Ely [...]
Ely Gold Royalties Inc. and Gold Royalty Corp. are pleased to announce that Ely Gold has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated August 20, 2020, fulfilling a material condition of their previously announced business combination to be completed by way of statutory plan of arrangement under the British Columbia [...]
Ely Gold Royalties Inc. and Gold Royalty Corp. are pleased to announce that, at a special meeting of Ely Gold shareholders held August 17, 2021, the Ely Gold Shareholders overwhelmingly approved a special resolution authorizing the previously announced business combination between Ely Gold and GRC to be completed by way of statutory plan of [...]
Gold Royalty Corp. and Ely Gold Royalties Inc. are pleased to announce that they will once again jointly host a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 am EST. Trey Wasser President & CEO of Ely Gold Royalties and David Garofalo, CEO & Chairman of Gold Royalty Corp, will be providing shareholders and interested stakeholders a final [...]