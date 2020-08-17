Intigold Mines announces that the Company's board has appointed Peter Lawrence Haukedal as a Director of the Company. Mr. Haukedal received his B.Comm degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1982. Thereafter he went on to establish a distribution company for lubricants and motive fuels with a major Canadian Oil and Gas Company. Mr. Haukedal [...]
Intigold Mines announced today the appointment of Leigh Akin as a Director of the Company and Paul Gray as CEO of the Company. Leigh K Akin has been appointed as a Director of the Company. Mr. Akin is a technology innovator and is the creator of the TTAGIT technology. The Board of Directors of Intigold consists of Paul Gray, Greg Kallal and Leigh [...]
Intigold Mines Ltd. announces that effective immediately, Lori McClenahan has resigned as Director, President and CEO of the Company. For information on Intigold and its projects, please visit us at www.intigold.com or call 604-669-4677 or toll free at 1-888-895-5522.
Intigold Mines announces that it has changed the venue for its upcoming Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held in Vancouver, BC, on December 1, 2016. The location of the meeting has been changed from the Company's offices on West Pender Street and will now be at the offices of Harper Grey LLP, 3200 - 650 West [...]
Intigold Mines announces that the Company will hold its 2016 Annual and Special General Meeting as follows: Date:Thursday, December 1, 2016 AGM:10:00 a.m. Location: Intigold Mines Ltd. Suite 304 - 700 West Pender Street Vancouver, B.C. Intigold invites all shareholders and interested parties to attend. For information on Intigold and its projects [...]