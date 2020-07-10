Brazil Resources und Brazilian Gold freuen sich, gemeinsam bekanntgeben zu dürfen, dass die Aktionäre von BGC auf einer heute stattgefundenen außerordentlichen Aktionärsversammlung für die vorgeschlagene Transaktion gestimmt haben, nach der die Brazil Resources alle ausgegebenen und im Umlauf befindlichen Stammaktien von BGC gemäß einer [...]
Brazil Resources und Brazilian Gold freuen sich gemeinsam den Abschluss eines Arrangement Agreement bekannt zu geben, gemäß dem Brazil Resources alle umlaufenden Aktien von BGC mittels eines Arrangement-Plans im Rahmen des Business Corporations Act erwerben wird. Im Rahmen des Arrangements werden Anteilseigner von BGC für jede BGC-Aktie 0,172 [...]
razilian Gold is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced arrangement between Brazil Resources and BGC. The Arrangement was completed pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, which was approved by shareholders of BGC on November 20 and the Supreme Court of British Columbia on November 21, 2013 [...]
The following issues have been halted by Market Regulation Services (RS): Issuer Name: Brazilian Gold Corp. TSX-V Ticker Symbol: BGC, Time of Halt: 8:58 EST, Reason for Halt: At the Request of the Company Pending News, SOURCE Market Regulation Services Inc.
Brazil Resources and Brazilian Gold pleased to jointly announce that at a special meeting of shareholders of BGC held earlier today, BGC shareholders voted in favour of the proposed transaction pursuant to which Brazil Resources will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BGC by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business [...]
Brazil Resources agrees to acquire BGC for all-share consideration. BGC shareholders to receive 0.172 Brazil Resources shares for each BGC share held, representing a premium of approximately 38.9%. Directors, officers and significant shareholders of BGC representing, 19.7% of the outstanding BGC shares have agreed to support the transaction [...]
Brazilian Gold is pleased to announce that it has signed an indicative, non-binding and conditional letter of intent with Kingwell Group pursuant to which Kingwell may make a general cash offer to the shareholders of BGC for not less than 50.95% of the outstanding common shares of BGC at a price of Cdn$0.27 per share. Kingwell is a company [...]