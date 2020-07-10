Menü
Brazilian Gold Corp.

Brazilian Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
November 2013
Übernahme
GoldMining Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Brazilian Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch GoldMining Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Brazilian Gold Corp.

  • Aktionäre von Brazilian Gold stimmen Vereinbarung mit Brazil Resources Inc. zu
    Brazil Resources und Brazilian Gold freuen sich, gemeinsam bekanntgeben zu dürfen, dass die Aktionäre von BGC auf einer heute stattgefundenen außerordentlichen Aktionärsversammlung für die vorgeschlagene Transaktion gestimmt haben, nach der die Brazil Resources alle ausgegebenen und im Umlauf befindlichen Stammaktien von BGC gemäß einer [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.11.2013
    von DGAP
  • Brazil Resources Inc. übernimmt Brazilian Gold Corporation
    Brazil Resources und Brazilian Gold freuen sich gemeinsam den Abschluss eines Arrangement Agreement bekannt zu geben, gemäß dem Brazil Resources alle umlaufenden Aktien von BGC mittels eines Arrangement-Plans im Rahmen des Business Corporations Act erwerben wird. Im Rahmen des Arrangements werden Anteilseigner von BGC für jede BGC-Aktie 0,172 [...]
    weiterlesen
    30.09.2013
    von DGAP

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Brazilian Gold Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


