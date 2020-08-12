Trek Mining Inc., NewCastle Gold Ltd. und Anfield Gold Corp. meldeten gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung für einen Zusammenschluss der drei Unternehmen. Es soll ein neues Unternehmen namens Equinox Gold Corp. entstehen, welches unter dem Kürzel EQX an der TSX Venture Exchange handeln wird. Die Aktionäre von Trek Mining und NewCastle Gold werden [...]
NewCastle Gold Ltd. meldete gestern Probenergebnisse der kürzlich abgeschlossenen Abgrenzungsbohrungen bei dem Oro Belle Trend des Goldprojekts Castle Mountain im kalifornischen San Bernardino. Die Ergebnisse sind Teil des Abgrenzungs- und Explorationsbohrprogramms, das vom 1. November 2016 bis zum 31. März 2017 durchgeführt wurde und 121 [...]
NewCastle Gold Ltd. meldete Anfang der Woche Ergebnisse von Abgrenzungsbohrungen bei dem Goldprojekt Castle Mountain im kalifornischen San Bernardino. Die Ergebnisse stammen aus dem Abgrenzungs- und Explorationsbohrprogramm, das am 1. November 2016 startete. Das RC-Bohrloch CMM-195 schnitt den Angaben zufolge in der Zone Lucky John 31,19 g/t Gold [...]
NewCastle Gold Ltd. und Catalyst Copper Corp. gaben gestern den erfolgreichen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Durch diese Transaktion soll perspektivisch ein mittelgroßes Goldunternehmen entstehen. Große Hoffnungen legt das Unternehmen dabei auf das Castle-Mountain-Goldprojekt in Kalifornien. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat NewCastle [...]
Trek Mining is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive credit agreement through its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Aurizona Goldfields Corporation, with Sprott Private Resource Lending, L.P. to provide a US$85 million secured project credit facility that will be used for the development, construction and working capital [...]
Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold are pleased to announce that NewCastle and Anfield shareholders have approved the plan of arrangement whereby the two businesses will be acquired by Trek Mining to create Equinox Gold Corp., a new multi-asset mining company. Anfield Gold logo The Transaction was approved by 93.3% of the votes cast by [...]
Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold are pleased to announce an update on the proposed transaction to combine their businesses to create Equinox Gold, as previously announced on October 25, 2017. Led by Ross Beaty as Chairman, Equinox Gold will be a well-financed gold mining company with a near-term strategy to become a multi-asset [...]
Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold are pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to combine their businesses. The combined entity intends to operate under the name Equinox Gold Corp. and expects to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol EQX. Led by Ross Beaty as Chairman, and the executive team led by [...]
NewCastle Gold is pleased to announce that Marc Leduc, currently the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Interim President & CEO, effective immediately. The Company has accepted the resignation of Gerald Panneton from his positions of President & CEO and Director. About NewCastle Gold NewCastle Gold (an augustagroup company [...]