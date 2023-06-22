Metallum Resources Incorporated

Port of Argentia Inc. is pleased to announce that it has reached a binding agreement on commercial terms with Pattern Renewable Holdings Canada 2 ULC for a planned renewable energy to green fuels project at Argentia. Argentia Capital Inc., the Port's 50/50 partnership with Torrent Capital Ltd., , is a signatory to the agreement. Genny Picco, Port [...]
Torrent Capital is pleased to announce that it has granted 150,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan to a director and 100,000 options to consultants. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.85 per share and will vest at the rate of 50% on each of the six and twelve month anniversary of the [...]
Port of Argentia Inc. and Torrent Capital Ltd., are pleased to announce the establishment of a joint venture company, Argentia Capital Inc. The new joint venture company will be focused on the construction of port infrastructure, the provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas [...]
Metallum Resources is pleased to report that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its change of business from a Mining Issuer to an Investment Issuer. On a going forward basis, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, the Company will focus upon strategic investments in private and public company [...]
Metallum is pleased to report that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its change of business from a Mining Issuer to an Investment Issuer. On a going forward basis, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, Metallum will focus upon strategic investments in private and public company securities [...]