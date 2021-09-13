Great Lakes Graphite Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen sein Geschäftsfeld vom Bergbau auf die Verarbeitung und den Verkauf von Metallen und Mineralien verlagern will, die im Clean-Tech-Bereich und zur Batterieherstellung benötigt werden. Bislang hatte sich das Unternehmen ausschließlich auf Graphitprodukte konzentriert und ist an der [...]
Wie gestern bekannt gegeben wurde, hat der Vorstand des kanadischen Explorers Shield Gold Inc. einer Namensänderung zu "Great Lakes Graphite Inc." zugestimmt. Mit sofortiger Wirkung wird das Unternehmen unter dem neuen Namen tätig sein. Die neue Webseite finden Sie unter www.greatlakesgraphite.com. Die Änderung sei der Abschluss einer zweijährigen [...]
Shield Gold teilte mit, dass es Optionen auf den Erwerb von bis zu 300.000 Stammaktien des Unternehmens zu einem festgesetzten Preis von 0,12 CAD pro Aktie gewährt hat. Diese haben eine Laufzeit bis zum 18. September 2016. Die Optionen wurden in Übereinstimmung mit dem Aktienoptionsplan von Shield und den Bestimmung der TSX Venture gewährt. Mit der [...]
Shield Gold gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen seinen Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten und Beratern Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, welche über einen Zeitraum von drei Jahren zum Erwerb von insgesamt 1,8 Mio. Stammaktien von Shield Gold zu einem Preis von 0,10 $ je Aktie berechtigen. Shield Gold ist ein kanadischer Graphit- und [...]
Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, regrets to announce the resignation of Mr. Paul Ferguson to enable him to take up other duties requiring departure from his role in GLK. Jay Richardson, CEO, commented that "Mr. Ferguson has been uniquely significant in ensuring that the Company did not collapse with the [...]
Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation today announces the appointment of Mr. Jay Richardson as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Richardson replaces Paul Ferguson who has resigned as CEO. Mr. Ferguson has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will continue on in that capacity. Mr. Richardson is a [...]
In a release issued under the same headline on August 06, 2019 by Great Lakes Graphite Inc., please note that the statement Paul Ferguson had resigned as a Director of the Company, should have read that Paul Ferguson had not resigned and remains the sole Officer and Director. The corrected release follows: Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business [...]
Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, announces that effective immediately Paul Ferguson, Richard Baxter, Bruce Reading, and Brett Clark have resigned as the Directors of the Company and Mr. Robert Suttie has resigned as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. As such, the Company has no remaining Officers or [...]
Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, today announces that the Company and Versarien Graphene have executed a collaboration agreement. Highlights Versarien will qualify NovoCarbon as a supply chain partner. The Companies will develop a robust graphene supply chain with processing in the USA. The Companies will work to [...]