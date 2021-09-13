Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Great Lakes Graphite Inc.

Great Lakes Graphite Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
März 2018
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Great Lakes Graphite Inc. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Great Lakes Graphite Inc.

  • Great Lakes Graphite plant Neuorientierung und Namensänderung
    Great Lakes Graphite Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen sein Geschäftsfeld vom Bergbau auf die Verarbeitung und den Verkauf von Metallen und Mineralien verlagern will, die im Clean-Tech-Bereich und zur Batterieherstellung benötigt werden. Bislang hatte sich das Unternehmen ausschließlich auf Graphitprodukte konzentriert und ist an der [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.03.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Shield Gold Inc.: Namensänderung zu "Great Lakes Graphite Inc."
    Wie gestern bekannt gegeben wurde, hat der Vorstand des kanadischen Explorers Shield Gold Inc. einer Namensänderung zu "Great Lakes Graphite Inc." zugestimmt. Mit sofortiger Wirkung wird das Unternehmen unter dem neuen Namen tätig sein. Die neue Webseite finden Sie unter www.greatlakesgraphite.com. Die Änderung sei der Abschluss einer zweijährigen [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.02.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Shield Gold Inc.: Gewährung von Optionen
    Shield Gold teilte mit, dass es Optionen auf den Erwerb von bis zu 300.000 Stammaktien des Unternehmens zu einem festgesetzten Preis von 0,12 CAD pro Aktie gewährt hat. Diese haben eine Laufzeit bis zum 18. September 2016. Die Optionen wurden in Übereinstimmung mit dem Aktienoptionsplan von Shield und den Bestimmung der TSX Venture gewährt. Mit der [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.09.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Shield Gold Inc. gewährt Aktienoptionen
    Shield Gold gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen seinen Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten und Beratern Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, welche über einen Zeitraum von drei Jahren zum Erwerb von insgesamt 1,8 Mio. Stammaktien von Shield Gold zu einem Preis von 0,10 $ je Aktie berechtigen. Shield Gold ist ein kanadischer Graphit- und [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.09.2013
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Great Lakes Graphite Inc.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap