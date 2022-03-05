Buccaneer Gold is pleased to provide an update on its proposed business combination transaction with Strategic Minerals Europe, pursuant to which Buccaneer and Strategic have agreed to complete a transaction that will result in a reverse-takeover of Buccaneer by the current shareholders of Strategic. Buccaneer and Strategic have obtained [...]
Buccaneer Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will commence trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol "BUCK". Mr. Richard Smith, President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to be trading publicly on the CSE and expect to systematically explore our silica property. We are excited to [...]
Buccaneer Gold announces it has terminated the earlier announced letter of intent with a company carrying on business in the cannabis market in the United States of America. The termination was mutual and releases have been exchanged. Buccaneer does not have an immediate intention to enter the cannabis industry in the United States of America or [...]
Buccaneer Gold Corp. announced it had entered into a binding letter of intent with a company carrying on business in the cannabis market in the United States of America, with the goal of effecting a business combination between them. Buccaneer has established a Special Committee to shepherd the Transaction to a successful conclusion. Buccaneer's [...]