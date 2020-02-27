Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Angle Energy Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Bellatrix Exploration and Angle Energy are pleased to announce that they have closed the previously announced plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Bellatrix acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Angle for consideration consisting of $69.7 million in cash and approximately 30.2 million Bellatrix common shares [...]
Angle Energy today announced the financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2013. Angle reported positive earnings of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2013 or $0.02 per share, an increase of approximately $4.1 million or 169% over the same period of 2012. The improved financial results were due to a [...]
Angle Energy is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with Bellatrix Exploration pursuant to which Bellatrix, has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Angle and all of Angle's issued and outstanding 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures with a maturity date of January 31 [...]
Angle Energy today provided an update on its third quarter operations to September 23, 2013. Angle continues to execute its Cardium development drilling program in Harmattan and Ferrier, and has successfully applied slick-water fracturing technology on a well in its Harmattan Mannville pool. Corporate production for the third quarter is estimated [...]
Angle Energy is a public, Calgary-based oil and gas exploration and development company incorporated in 2004. Angle's objective is to build shareholder value through the profitable growth of its high quality asset base through a combination of drilling and strategic acquisitions. Angle's proven and dedicated team of industry specialists are focused [...]