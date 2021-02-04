Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd.

Bralorne Gold Mines teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen seinen leitenden Angestellten und Mitarbeitern Anreiz-Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, die zum Erwerb von insgesamt 448.500 Aktien zu einem Preis von je 0,30 $ berechtigen. Ausübbar sind die Optionen bis zum 30. Juli 2019. Die Gewährung erfolgte gemäß dem unternehmenseigenen Aktienoptionsplan.
Das Juniorunternehen Bralorne Gold Mines gab gestern bekannt, dass es bei seiner zu 100% eigenen Bralorne-Goldmine nahe Gold Bridge in British Columbia während des ersten Quartals seines Finanzjahres 1.736 Unzen Gold produzierte. Insgesamt wurden während der drei Monate 7.678 Tonnen mit einem Goldgehalt von 8,1 g/t verarbeitet. Dies Ausbeute betrug [...]
Avino Silver & Gold Mines und Bralorne Gold Mines gaben soeben in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Absichtserklärung unterzeichnet haben, die den Erwerb sämtlicher ausstehender Aktien Bralornes durch Avino vorsieht, die Avino nicht bereits hält. Vor wenigen Tagen erst hatte Avino angegeben, seinen Anteil [...]
Avino Silver & Gold Mines teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen im Rahmen einer Aktienkaufvereinbarung vom 25. Juni zugestimmt hat, 9,5 Mio. Stammaktien von Bralorne Gold Mines zu einem Preis von je 0,28 CAD je Aktie zu erwerben. Dies entspricht etwa 33,3% aller ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien Bralornes. In Verbindung mit den 179.149 [...]
Bralorne Gold Mines meldete Freitag, dass der Betrieb seiner gleichnamigen Mine in der Nähe von Gold Bridge an der kanadischen Westküste am 15. Juli bis auf Weiteres ausgesetzt wurde. Die örtlichen Behörden hatten unter anderem die fehlenden Brandschutzmaßnahmen bemängelt und die vorübergehende Einstellung des Minenbetriebs angeordnet. Das [...]
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated November 21, 2019, it has closed the agreement with Talisker Resources Ltd. for the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. to Talisker for: A cash consideration of C$8.7 million; The issuance of 12,580,000 common [...]
Avino Silver & Gold Mines is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Talisker Resources Ltd. for the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bralorne Gold Mines to Talisker on the closing date of the Transaction, for: A cash consideration of C$8.7 million; The issuance of common shares equal to 9.9% of [...]
Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Bralorne Gold Mines are pleased to report that the previously announced arrangement has been completed. Avino has acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Bralorne not already owned by Avino, in exchange for issuing up to 2,636,844 common shares of Avino to the shareholders of Bralorne, resulting in Bralorne [...]
Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Bralorne Gold Mines are pleased to report that Bralorne securityholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the previously announced arrangement whereby Avino will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Bralorne not already owned by Avino, resulting in Bralorne becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avino [...]
Bralorne Gold Mines announces that Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote "FOR" the special resolution to approve the plan of arrangement between Bralorne and Avino Silver & Gold Mines to be considered at the upcoming annual and special meeting of Bralorne shareholders and holders of Bralorne options to be held at [...]