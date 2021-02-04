Menü
Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
Oktober 2014
Übernahme
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2014 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd.

  • Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. gewährt Aktienoptionen
    Bralorne Gold Mines teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen seinen leitenden Angestellten und Mitarbeitern Anreiz-Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, die zum Erwerb von insgesamt 448.500 Aktien zu einem Preis von je 0,30 $ berechtigen. Ausübbar sind die Optionen bis zum 30. Juli 2019. Die Gewährung erfolgte gemäß dem unternehmenseigenen Aktienoptionsplan.
    weiterlesen
    01.08.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. meldet Quartalsproduktion
    Das Juniorunternehen Bralorne Gold Mines gab gestern bekannt, dass es bei seiner zu 100% eigenen Bralorne-Goldmine nahe Gold Bridge in British Columbia während des ersten Quartals seines Finanzjahres 1.736 Unzen Gold produzierte. Insgesamt wurden während der drei Monate 7.678 Tonnen mit einem Goldgehalt von 8,1 g/t verarbeitet. Dies Ausbeute betrug [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.07.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. plant Übernahme von Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd.
    Avino Silver & Gold Mines und Bralorne Gold Mines gaben soeben in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Absichtserklärung unterzeichnet haben, die den Erwerb sämtlicher ausstehender Aktien Bralornes durch Avino vorsieht, die Avino nicht bereits hält. Vor wenigen Tagen erst hatte Avino angegeben, seinen Anteil [...]
    weiterlesen
    30.06.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. erwirbt Anteile an Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd.
    Avino Silver & Gold Mines teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen im Rahmen einer Aktienkaufvereinbarung vom 25. Juni zugestimmt hat, 9,5 Mio. Stammaktien von Bralorne Gold Mines zu einem Preis von je 0,28 CAD je Aktie zu erwerben. Dies entspricht etwa 33,3% aller ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien Bralornes. In Verbindung mit den 179.149 [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.06.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd.: Minenbetrieb vorübergehend eingestellt
    Bralorne Gold Mines meldete Freitag, dass der Betrieb seiner gleichnamigen Mine in der Nähe von Gold Bridge an der kanadischen Westküste am 15. Juli bis auf Weiteres ausgesetzt wurde. Die örtlichen Behörden hatten unter anderem die fehlenden Brandschutzmaßnahmen bemängelt und die vorübergehende Einstellung des Minenbetriebs angeordnet. Das [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.07.2013
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd.


