Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Lipari Energy Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Lipari Energy announced today the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which 0976837 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of a holding company owned or controlled by certain members of the Company's existing management team and their associates acquired all of the [...]
Lipari Energy today announced that at an annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held earlier today, Shareholders voted to approve the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which 0976837 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lipari Private Holdings, an entity controlled by certain members of the [...]
Lipari Energy today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with 0976837 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of a holding company owned or controlled by certain members of the existing management team and their associates under which the Company would be taken private pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business [...]
Lipari Energy a thermal coal producer with current operations and additional development properties in the Central Appalachian region of the United States, is pleased to announce its operating results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2013. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Second quarter 2013 tons sold [...]
Lipari Energy, Inc. announces that the annual meeting of shareholders scheduled to occur on June 27, 2013 has been postponed. It is expected that the meeting will be rescheduled for a date on or before September 20, 2013.