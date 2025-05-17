Infinity Minerals Corp.

Infinity Minerals, reported today, that it has obtained conditional approval of its change of business and name to Herbal Clone Bank Canada and for the Companys previously announced acquisition of two companies in the medical marihuana sector. Herbal Clone Bank Canada Inc. has acquired The Herbal Clone Bank and Advanced Greenhouse Technologies and [...]
Infinity Minerals announces that it has prepared a filing to reflect a change of business following the signing of a share exchange agreement to purchase all outstanding shares of Kelowna, BC, based The Herbal Clone Bank Inc. and Advanced Greenhouse Technologies. The Company has requested a trading halt by the Canadian Securities Exchange pending [...]
Infinity Minerals announced today that it has amended its previously announced Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of The Herbal Clone Bank, a private Medical Marihuana services company based in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia. The LOI amends the date by which the parties will conclude the execution of a definitive [...]
Infinity Minerals announces that it has closed $1,353,500 for its previously announced non-brokered private placement of $1,000,000. Infinity Minerals will issue 6,767,500 common shares at $.20 and 3,383,750 warrants that expire June 24, 2015, with an exercise price of $.30 The Company paid finder fees of $19,600 cash and 49,000 full warrants to PI [...]
Infinity Minerals said today its acquisition target The Herbal Clone Bank has reported a sale through its subsidiary, AGT, of a complete fully-automated greenhouse system. The company said the sale is valued in excess of $1.0 million. The 40,000 sq ft project will commence by mid-summer of 2014 with completion slated for late summer. "AGT's [...]