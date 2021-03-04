Sovereign Lithium Inc. announces the Company terminated its option to acquire certain unpatented mineral claims in and around Esmeralda County, Nevada under the mineral option property agreement dated June 13, 2012, among GeoXplor Corporation and the Company. The termination of the GeoExplor Option Agreement was effective as of April 2, 2014. The [...]
Sovereign Lithium strenuously disavows any association with an alleged hard mailer, email and online new letter campaign that highlighted shares of the Company. The Mass Campaign was brought to our attention after the Securities and Exchange Commission issued an Order of Suspension of Trading of the Companys stock on November 15. Per the Order [...]
Sovereign Lithium announces it has renewed 31 claims, on the Big Smoky Valley (BSV) Lithium Project for another year on the basis of the results of a Gravity Survey (i.e., gravimetric survey) completed on the project in July 2013. The Gravity Survey was the initial component of Sovereign Lithium's 2013 exploration program on the BSV property in and [...]
Sovereign Lithium announces that as of August 8, 2013, the Company's stock ticker symbol has changed from SRBLD to SLCO. The stock ticker symbol change coincides with the Company's July 12, 2013 announcement of the Company's name change from Great American Energy, Inc. to Sovereign Lithium, Inc. as of that date. As announced at that time, the Board [...]
Sovereign Lithium announces the results of a Gravity Survey on the Company's 7,680-acre Big Smoky Valley (BSV) Lithium Project. The Gravity Survey is the initial component of Sovereign Liyhium's 2013 exploration program on the BSV property in and around Esmeralda County, Nevada. A gravity geophysical survey supervised by Hasbrouck Geophysics, Inc [...]