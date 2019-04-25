Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Canex Energy Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Canex Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Choom Holdings Inc. dated December 31, 2018 whereby Canex will purchase Island Green Cure Ltd. and Medi-Can Health Solutions Inc., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Choom with applications under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes [...]
Canex Energy Corp. announces that further to its news release dated June 23, 2017, Canex has terminated the previously announced letter of intent with Quintet Ventures Inc. dated June 20, 2017 pursuant to which Canex and Quintet were to complete a business combination by way of a reverse takeover of Canex by Quintet. Canex also advises that, in [...]
Canex Energy Corp. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Quintet Ventures Inc. dated June 20, 2017, in respect of a proposed transaction pursuant to which a wholly owned subsidiary of Quintet is expected to acquire Canex by way of a reverse takeover for a combination of cash and share consideration. The final structure of the [...]
Canex Energy Corp. announces that it intends to raise up to $500,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of up to 25 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company [...]
Canex Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX on the amending agreement with Fission 3.0 Corp. to extend the deadlines by which Canex can earn up to a fifty (50%) percent interest in the Clearwater West Property. The Clearwater West Property is 100% owned by Fission 3, and comprises three contiguous mineral [...]