Rockcliff Resources Inc.

Rockcliff Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Juni 2015
Fusion
Rockcliff Metals Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Rockcliff Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Fusion mit Rockcliff Metals Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Rockcliff Resources Inc.

  • Solvista Gold Corp. und Rockcliff Resources Inc.: Fusion abgeschlossen
    Solvista Gold und Rockcliff Resources Inc. gaben am Freitag bekannt, dass der im März angekündigte Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Demnach sind ein Tochterunternehmen von Solvista und der kanadische Goldexplorers Rockcliff verschmolzen und Rockcliff ist damit nun ein 100%-iges Tochterunternehmen von Solvista.
    weiterlesen
    22.06.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Solvista Gold Corp. und Rockcliff Resources Inc. planen Fusion
    Solvista Gold und Rockcliff Resources gaben gestern eine Absichtserklärung für einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Demnach wird Solvista 35.171.701 Aktien ausgeben, um die ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien des kanadischen Goldexplorers Rockcliff zu erwerben. Jede Rockcliff-Aktie wird somit gegen 0,9 einer Solvista-Aktie [...]
    weiterlesen
    31.03.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rockcliff Resources gewährt Aktienoptionen
    Der kanadische Goldexplorer Rockcliff Resources teilte am gestrigen Dienstag mit, dass das Unternehmen seinen Direktoren, einem leitenden Angestellten und einem Berater insgesamt 1.585.000 Optionen gewährt hat, welche zum Erwerb je einer Stammaktie berechtigen. Eine Ausübung ist über eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,10 $ je Aktie [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.02.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Tawsho Mining und Rockcliff Resources planen Fusion
    Rockcliff Resources und Tawsho Mining teilten kürzlich mit, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Absichtserklärung unterzeichnet haben, welche die genauen Konditionen darlegt, zu der die sie fusionieren wollen. Der Zusammenschluss soll in Form eines Aktientausches stattfinden, bei dem je neun ausgegebene und ausstehende Aktien von Rockcliff gegen fünf [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.12.2013
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Rockcliff Resources Inc.


weitere engl. Meldungen


