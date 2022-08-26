Solvista Gold und Rockcliff Resources Inc. gaben am Freitag bekannt, dass der im März angekündigte Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Demnach sind ein Tochterunternehmen von Solvista und der kanadische Goldexplorers Rockcliff verschmolzen und Rockcliff ist damit nun ein 100%-iges Tochterunternehmen von Solvista.
Solvista Gold und Rockcliff Resources gaben gestern eine Absichtserklärung für einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Demnach wird Solvista 35.171.701 Aktien ausgeben, um die ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien des kanadischen Goldexplorers Rockcliff zu erwerben. Jede Rockcliff-Aktie wird somit gegen 0,9 einer Solvista-Aktie [...]
Der kanadische Goldexplorer Rockcliff Resources teilte am gestrigen Dienstag mit, dass das Unternehmen seinen Direktoren, einem leitenden Angestellten und einem Berater insgesamt 1.585.000 Optionen gewährt hat, welche zum Erwerb je einer Stammaktie berechtigen. Eine Ausübung ist über eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,10 $ je Aktie [...]
Rockcliff Resources und Tawsho Mining teilten kürzlich mit, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Absichtserklärung unterzeichnet haben, welche die genauen Konditionen darlegt, zu der die sie fusionieren wollen. Der Zusammenschluss soll in Form eines Aktientausches stattfinden, bei dem je neun ausgegebene und ausstehende Aktien von Rockcliff gegen fünf [...]
Solvista Gold and Rockcliff Resources are pleased to announce that, further to the Joint Press Release issued May 12, 2015, the amalgamation of Rockcliff and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solvista has closed. Pursuant to the amalgamation, each of the issued and outstanding securities of Rockcliff were exchanged for 0.9 of an equivalent security of [...]
Solvista and Rockcliff are pleased to announce that, further to the Joint Press Release issued April 20, 2015, Rockcliff has filed a comprehensive Management Information Circular for the Annual and Special Meeting of Rockcliff to be held on June 17, 2015 to, among other things, seek approval for the amalgamation of Rockcliff and a wholly-owned [...]
Solvista Gold and Rockcliff Resources are pleased to announce that, further to the Joint Press Release issued March 30, 2015, they have entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement dated April 17 among Solvista, Rockcliff and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solvista, whereby Solvista will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of [...]
Rockcliff Resources is pleased to announce that it has agreed to sell its 70% interest in the Tower Property, Manitoba, Canada to Akuna Minerals Inc. for cash, required time-related expenditure commitments and a 1.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty. The Tower Property, which totals 9530 hectares and is located approximately 120km south southeast of [...]
Solvista and Rockcliff are pleased to announce that they have entered into a letter of intent which sets out the principal terms upon which it is proposed that the two corporations will complete a business combination (the "Merger"). The Merger will be effected on the basis of 0.9 of a Solvista share for each 1.0 Rockcliff share representing a [...]