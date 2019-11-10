Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Star Mountain Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Star Mountain Resources is pleased to announce the results of its district-wide review and evaluation of the historic exploration drilling program that targeted zinc mineralization in the Balmat-Edwards Mining District, St. Lawrence County, New York. Our review identified significant potential zinc mineralization in the Upper Marble unit (the host [...]
Star Mountain Resources Inc. announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, St. Lawrence Zinc Company, LLC, issued a promissory note in the aggregate principal amount of $500,000 to the Development Authority of the North Country, a New York public benefit trust. Joe Marchal, Chief Executive Officer of Star Mountain Resources, stated, "We are [...]
Star Mountain Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received an Industry Guide 7 Mineral Reserve Report for its Balmat mine property located in St. Lawrence County, New York. The report supports Star Mountain Resources' initial reserve estimate since acquiring the property in November 2015, and reflects 585,000 tons of Proven and [...]
Star Mountain Resources Inc. announces the transaction referred to in our press release of October 15, 2015 has now closed. As of the close of business on November 2, 2015, Star Mountain had met all of the closing conditions in the purchase agreements with Northern Zinc, LLC and HudBay Minerals Inc. resulting in Star Mountain's acquisition of [...]
Star Mountain Resources Inc. announces it has entered into three-way definitive agreements with Northern Zinc and HudBay Minerals Inc. that will result in Star Mountain acquiring Balmat Holding, including St. Lawrence Zinc Company and its mining operations in the Balmat mining district of St. Lawrence County. Collectively, these transactions offer [...]