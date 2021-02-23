Rambler Metals and Mining Plc und Thundermin Resources Inc. gaben gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung für den Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Den Angaben zufolge wird Rambler im Rahmen der Transaktion alle ausstehenden Aktien von Thundermin erwerben und dafür 7.142.857 eigene Stammaktien an die Thundermin-Aktionäre ausgeben.