Rambler Metals and Mining Plc und Thundermin Resources Inc. gaben gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung für den Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Den Angaben zufolge wird Rambler im Rahmen der Transaktion alle ausstehenden Aktien von Thundermin erwerben und dafür 7.142.857 eigene Stammaktien an die Thundermin-Aktionäre ausgeben.
Der kanadische Kupfer- und Goldproduzent, Explorer und Entwickler Rambler Metals and Mining meldete eine mit Thundermin Resources geschlossene Absichtserklärung für eine Fusion Thundermins mit einem Tochterunternehmen von Rambler. Den Plänen zufolge sollen die Inhaber von insgesamt 116.598.059 ausgegebenen Thundermin-Aktien 7.142.857 Rambler-Aktien [...]
Rambler Metals and Mining reports that on 12 January 2016, the Company closed the previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Thundermin Resources by way of a three cornered amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to which 2496825 Ontario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Rambler, has [...]
Rambler Metals and Mining today announces that, further to the Company's announcement on 12 November 2015, the shareholders of Thundermin Resource have approved the merger by way of an amalgamation with a subsidiary of Rambler. The Amalgamation is expected to close on or before 31 December 2015. On completion, Rambler will issue 7,142,857 ordinary [...]
Thundermin Resources announces that the shareholders of Thundermin have approved the merger by way of an amalgamation with a subsidiary of Rambler Metals and Mining on the terms as disclosed in the information circular of Thundermin dated November 9, 2015. The information circular is filed on SEDAR at the profile of Thundermin at www.sedar.com. The [...]
Rambler Metals and Mining today reports that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Thundermin Resources pursuant to which Thundermin will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rambler. The Amalgamation will be effected on the basis that the holders of the 116,598,059 issued common shares in the capital of Thundermin will receive [...]
