Chaparral Gold Corp.

Chaparral Gold Corp.
Bergbau
USA
Februar 2015
Übernahme
Goldrock Mines Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Chaparral Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Goldrock Mines Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Chaparral Gold Corp.


Nachrichten, englisch zu Chaparral Gold Corp.

  • Waterton Completes Acquisition of Chaparral Gold
    Chaparral Gold and Waterton Global Resource Management are pleased to announce that Waterton Precious Metals Bid has completed the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Chaparral for consideration of C$0.61 in cash per Chaparral share pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations [...]
    18.02.2015
    von Newsfile
  • B.C. Court Approves Chaparral Gold's Amended Plan of Arrangement
    Chaparral Gold provides an update with respect to the January 27, 2015 amendment to the plan of arrangement transaction with Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman and Waterton Precious Metals Bid, as announced in a joint news release issued on January 27, 2015. The Supreme Court of British Columbia has today approved the Amended Arrangement and [...]
    05.02.2015
    von GlobeNewswire
  • Waterton to Complete Acquisition of Chaparral Gold for C$0.61 Per Share
    Chaparral Gold, Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman and Goldrock Mines announce an update to the plan of arrangement transaction that was announced on October 8. Goldrock has assigned all of its rights and obligations under the arrangement agreement for the Arrangement to Waterton Precious Metals Bid Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of [...]
    27.01.2015
    von GlobeNewswire
  • Chaparral Gold Provides Update on Consideration Payable in Plan of Arrangement
    Chaparral Gold provides an update with respect to the consideration payable in the plan of arrangement transaction with Goldrock Mines, Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman and Waterton Precious Metals Bid Corp. The Arrangement provides that in the event that Chaparral receives the US$5 million installment of the receivable relating to the Rio [...]
    30.12.2014
    von GlobeNewswire
  • Chaparral Gold Provides Update on Plan of Arrangement
    Chaparral Gold provides an update with respect to the plan of arrangement transaction with Goldrock Mines, Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, and Waterton Precious Metals Bid. The Arrangement was approved by Chaparral's shareholders on December 12, 2014 and the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Arrangement was [...]
    23.12.2014
    von GlobeNewswire

