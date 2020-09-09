Menü
Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
Januar 2018
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd.


Nachrichten, englisch zu Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd.

  • Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd. Announces LOI for RTO with Aura Health Corp.
    Lamêlee Iron Ore is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated January 23, 2018 with Aura Health Corp. whereby the parties will complete a business combination by way of a transaction that will constitute a reverse takeover of the Company by Aura. Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company will first apply to delist [...]
    24.01.2018
    von Marketwired
  • Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd. Announces Posponement of AGSM
    Lamêlee Iron Ore announces that its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders, originally scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, has been postponed and re-scheduled for June 9, 2017. The record date for shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting will remain April 25, 2017. The Company also announces a correction to its [...]
    04.05.2017
    von Marketwired
  • Lamêlee Iron Ore Ltd.: Announces Closing of Private Placement
    Lamêlee Iron Ore is pleased to announce that it has closed, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement previously announced in its press releases dated April 10, 2017. The Company issued an aggregate of 1,052,996 units at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $157,950. The [...]
    21.04.2017
    von Marketwired
  • Lamelee Iron Ore Announces Non-Brokered Financing of $150,000
    Lamelee Iron Ore announces that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 1,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate maximum gross proceeds of $150,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant. Each whole [...]
    07.04.2017
    von Marketwired
  • Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd. Announces the Appointment of New President & CEO
    The Board of directors of Lamêlée Iron Ore is pleased to announce, subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the appointment of Mr. Stéphane Leblanc as the new President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Lamêlée effective immediately. In connection with Mr. Leblanc's appointment, Mr. Hubert [...]
    14.09.2016
    von Marketwired

