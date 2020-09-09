Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd.

Lamêlee Iron Ore Ltd. meldete gestern die Unterzeichnung einer Absichtserklärung mit Aura Health Corp. zum Zwecke einer Unternehmenszusammenschließung. Dabei wird es sich um eine umgekehrte Übernahme von Lamêlee durch Aura handeln. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird Lamêlee zunächst die Börsennotierung seiner Aktien an der TSX Venture Exchange [...]
Lamêlée Iron Ore gab gestern die Ernennung von Claude Britt in den Beratungsausschuss bekannt. Gemäß dem Aktienoptionsplan des Unternehmens wurden Herrn Britt 200.000 Aktienoptionen zugesichert. Die Optionen sind über einen Zeitraum von zehn Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,10 $ je Aktie ausübbar.
Fancamp Exploration, Champion Iron Mines und Gimus Resources teilten gestern mit, dass die im September angekündigte Reverse-Takeover-Transaktion abgeschlossen wurde. In Verbindung hiermit hat Gimus Resources eine Namensänderung zu "Lamêlée Iron Ore Ltd." bzw. "Lamêlée Minerais de Fer ltée" vollzogen. Die Aktien des Unternehmens sollen aller [...]
Lamêlee Iron Ore is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated January 23, 2018 with Aura Health Corp. whereby the parties will complete a business combination by way of a transaction that will constitute a reverse takeover of the Company by Aura. Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company will first apply to delist [...]
Lamêlee Iron Ore announces that its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders, originally scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, has been postponed and re-scheduled for June 9, 2017. The record date for shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting will remain April 25, 2017. The Company also announces a correction to its [...]
Lamêlee Iron Ore is pleased to announce that it has closed, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement previously announced in its press releases dated April 10, 2017. The Company issued an aggregate of 1,052,996 units at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $157,950. The [...]
Lamelee Iron Ore announces that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 1,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate maximum gross proceeds of $150,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant. Each whole [...]
The Board of directors of Lamêlée Iron Ore is pleased to announce, subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the appointment of Mr. Stéphane Leblanc as the new President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Lamêlée effective immediately. In connection with Mr. Leblanc's appointment, Mr. Hubert [...]