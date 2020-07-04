Morro Bay Resources und Riverside Resources gaben gestern den Beginn des diesjährigen Sommerbohrprogramms bekannt, das der Exploration des Silber-Gold-Systems San Rafael und weiterer außerhalb gelegener Gold-und Silber-Gebiete dient. Insgesamt sind im Zielgebiet San Rafael neun Bohrlöcher über ungefähr 1.900 Meter geplant.
Riverside Resources veröffentlichte gestern neue Ergebnisse der Bohrungen im Gebiet Jesus Maria, welches sich innerhalb des Penoles-Projektes im mexikanischen Bundesstaat Durango befindet. Das Projekt wird derzeit von Morro Bay Resources finanziert. Die finalen sechs Bohrlöcher des Programms wurden über eine Streichenlänge von etwa 200 m östlich [...]
Riverside Resources veröffentlichte gestern neue Ergebnisse der Bohrungen bei der Jesus-Maria-Silbermine, welche sich innerhalb des Penoles-Projektes in Durango, Mexiko befindet und von Morro Bay Resources finanziert wird. Insgesamt wurden 23 Bohrlöcher über 2.143 Meter gebohrt. Dabei stehen die Ergebnisse für sechs dieser Bohrlöcher zum aktuellen [...]
Morro Bay Resources and Abattis Bioceuticals and the Abattis majority-owned testing and laboratory subsidiary, Northern Vine Canada, are pleased to announce that Abattis, Northern Vine and Experion Biotechnologies Inc. have entered an agreement which will see Experion exchange the 6,275 Northern Vine common shares it currently owns for the [...]
Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Morro Bay Resources Ltd. (“Morro Bay” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MRB, OTCPink: MRRBF) is pleased to announce as follows. On August 18, 2017 pursuant to section 35 of the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada) Health Canada granted to Experion Biotechnologies Inc. (“Experion”) a license to produce [...]
Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Morro Bay Resources Ltd. (“Morro Bay” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MRB, OTCPink: MRRBF) is pleased to announce as follows. Update on the Reverse Take-Over Transaction As announced on May 23, June 7, June 8, and June 15, 2017, Morro Bay made an offer (the “Offer”) to acquire the [...]
Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Morro Bay Resources Ltd. (“Morro Bay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MRB; OTCPink: MRRBF) is pleased to announce that the Shareholders of the Company approved all resolutions brought before them at the Company’s Annual General and Special meeting (“AGM”) held in Calgary, Alberta, on July 14, 2017. At the AGM the following [...]
Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Morro Bay Resources Ltd. (“Morro Bay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MRB; OTCPink: MRRBF) announces that the Morro Bay Board of Directors has elected to proceed with the conversion of $340,097 debt owed by the Corporation to its current and former directors, officers, employees and consultants to [...]