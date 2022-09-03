Wie das US-amerikanische Junior-Bergbauunternehmen North Bay Resources gestern mitteilte, hat der Vorstand des Unternehmens einen Plan genehmigt, dem zufolge dessen zu 100% eigenes Tochterunternehmen Ruby Gold Inc. ausgegliedert werden soll. Mit diesem Schritt verfolge man das Ziel, den eigentlichen Wert der in Kalifornien gelegenen Ruby-Mine zu [...]
North Bay Resources is pleased to report that our current drilling program at the Ruby Mine in Sierra County, has successfully intersected a virgin channel directly above the Ruby Tunnel. The first successful drill hole, DH C-2, encountered coarse pre-volcanic white quartz gravels 51 feet above the Ruby Adit at a location approximately 3,600 feet [...]
Ruby Gold, a wholly-owned subsidiary of North Bay Resources, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Taurus Drilling LLC of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to complete the drilling of nearby mining targets at the Ruby Mine in Sierra County. Taurus is scheduled to commence drilling on June 9, 2014. As previously announced in a North Bay press release [...]
Ruby Gold is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the Carson Mine through the staking of new claims adjacent to the northern border of the Ruby Mine property in Sierra County, California. The Company has also staked additional claims near the Ruby Adit to cover in its entirety the Discovery Channel, a new previously unknown channel [...]
North Bay Resources reports that after a thorough review by new management of the Ruby Gold project in Sierra County, California, the following changes are being implemented by Mine Manager and Ruby Gold Chief Operating Officer, William S. Watters, P.Eng., effective immediately: The work to complete the Big Bend Raise into the Black Channel will be [...]
Ruby Gold is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. William S. Watters, P.E., as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective March 3, 2014. Mr. Watters holds a B.S. degree in Mining Engineering from the Mackay School of Mines at the University of Nevada-Reno, and was the Senior Mine Engineer at the Ruby Mine when the Ruby was last in [...]