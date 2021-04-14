Solid Resources teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Namensänderung zu "Iberian Minerals Limited" durchgeführt hat. Der neue Name soll den Fokus des Unternehmens auf die Entwicklung von Mineralassets in Spanien deutlicher widerspiegeln. Die Stammaktien des Unternehmens werden seit heute unter dem neuen Namen und dem neuen Kürzel "IML" an [...]
Wie der kanadische Explorer Solid Resources gestern mitteilte, hat Glencore Xstrata eine Option ausgeübt, durch welche das Unternehmen einen 20%igen Anteil an Solids Eisenerzprojekt Cehegin erwirbt, welches sich im Südosten Spaniens befindet. Die beiden Unternehmen arbeiten nun auf den Abschluss einer Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung hin, die unter [...]
Iberian Minerals Ltd. announces that, further to its news release dated May 16, 2017, the Company will change its name to "Mineworx Technologies Ltd." effective June 6, 2017. The common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new trading symbol "MWX" at market open on Tuesday, June 6 [...]
Iberian Minerals Ltd. today reports that its 2017 Q1 interim financials and Corporate highlights for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 are now available to read on SEDAR and the Company's website. Quarterly Highlights In the three months ending Mach 31, 2017 the company posted net income of $7,731,172. This net income is attributed to a $7,959,384 [...]
Iberian Minerals announced that it has applied for a corporate name change to Mineworx Technologies to strongly brand its proprietary business and technology direction in the global mining and e-Waste sectors. "The name change to Mineworx better reflects the Company's current operational direction. Our focus is to be a precious metal's extraction [...]
Iberian Minerals announces that its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Mineworx Technologies has signed a definitive Joint Venture Agreement with [wp=1790]Coronet Metals to process gold bearing historic tailings and mine dumps at Coronet's White Caps Gold Project near the town of Manhattan in Northern Nye County, Nevada. The binding LOI, announced by both [...]
Iberian Minerals and EnviroLeach Technologies are pleased to announce that further to Iberian's news release dated March 16, 2017, it completed the Plan of Arrangement under section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) involving the Company, the shareholders of the Company and ETI on March 21, 2017. Additionally, all conditions for the [...]