RB Energy Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
April 2015
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von RB Energy Inc. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu RB Energy Inc.


Nachrichten, englisch zu RB Energy Inc.

  • RB Energy Reports Appointment of Receiver
    RB Energy Inc. reports that the Court has appointed a receiver and provides a final update on the status of the Court approved sale and investor solicitation process and proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. During the CCAA proceedings, corporate activities and Québec Lithium care and maintenance operations have been [...]
    08.05.2015
    von Marketwired
  • RB Energy Provides an Update on the Status of Sale and Investor Solicitation Process
    RB Energy Inc. provides an update on the status of the Court approved sale and investor solicitation process. No "Qualified Offers" were received by the SISP deadline of March 27, 2015. The Company has developed an alternative course of action to attempt to obtain value for its stakeholders prior to the maturity date of the US $13 million [...]
    06.04.2015
    von Marketwired
  • RB Energy Provides an Update on Sale and Investment Solicitation Process
    RB Energy Inc. would like to provide an update on the Court approved sale and investor solicitation process. CCAA proceedings On October 14, 2014, following consultations with legal and financial advisors, the Company applied for and obtained an Initial Order to commence proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in the Québec Superior Court in respect of the Company and its Canadian subsidiaries. The Court granted an initial stay of creditor proceedings to November 13, 2014, which was subsequently extended to April 30, 2015. During the CCAA... [...]
    05.02.2015
    von Marketwired
  • RB Energy Reports Q3 2014 Results
    RB Energy Inc. reports financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2014. The consolidated financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the Company's web site and on SEDAR. THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Going concern and CCAA proceedings In the early part of Q3 2014 the [...]
    15.11.2014
    von Marketwired
  • TSX Delisting Review - RB Energy Inc. (Symbol: RBI)
    TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2014 /CNW/ - DELISTING REVIEW RB Energy Inc. (the "Company") – Further to TSX Bulletin 2014-1101 dated October 14, 2014, TSX has determined to delist the common shares (Symbol: RBI) of the Company at the close of business on November 24, 2014 for failure to meet the continued listing requirements of TSX. The common shares will [...]
    23.10.2014
    von CNW

