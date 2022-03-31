Amalgamated Gold and Silver today annospannced the sspanccessfspanl completion of the negotiations to pspanrchase the gold refinery company in Sospanth Africa, Mmelesi Investment and Logistics Metals (Pty) Ltd. Mmelesi Investment and Logistics (Pty) Ltd. was historically licensed to import, export and sell Aspan (gold). Changes in the Sospanth [...]
Amalgamated Gold and Silver today announced further results of their Geologist's visits to Bolivia and their St Anthony of Turiri mine. To deliver value to shareholders a well-known Bolivian Geologist Mr. Hernan Uribe, who has extensive knowledge of the San Antonio de Turiri mine and the surrounding areas was contracted to do a comprehensive [...]
Amalgamated Gold and Silver today announced that they have closed the acquisition of the mining rights on the San Antonio de Turiri concession in Potosi, Bolivia. The company has issued a demand promissory note for $1,987,500.00 and 99 Series D Convertible Preferred Shares to complete the acquisition. The Series D Preferred Shares carry 4 to 1 [...]
Amalgamated Gold and Silver today announced that they have extended the due-diligence period for acquisition of the mining rights on the San Antonio de Turiri concession in Potosi, Bolivia. The company has negotiated an extension of the due-diligence period to July 15, 2014. This is to accommodate the assay results and geological report and [...]
Dear Shareholder, The company would like to inform you of its progress on the Letters of Intent and various announcements made January through March, 2014. Amalgamated Gold and Silver Inc. (BCHS) Signs Letter of Intent On ULEXITE Asset. Jan 14, 2014 - Amalgamated Gold and Silver announced it has signed an LOI with EEPL proprietary, a Bolivian [...]