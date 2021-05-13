Verdant Minerals Ltd., ehemals Rum Jungle Resources Ltd. und Rum Jungle Uranium Ltd., gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es eine Vereinbarung mit CD Capital Natural Resources Fund III LP geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen der Fonds alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Verdant erwirbt. Jeder Aktionär erhielt im Gegenzug 0,032 australische Dollar für [...]
Rum Jungle Resources strategic intent is to create shareholder value through the discovery, development and operation of fertiliser and industrial mineral projects, located in close proximity to existing transport infrastructure, focused on the Northern Territory of Australia. CORPORATE SUMMARY - The company's current primary focus is the [...]
Rum Jungle Resources announce that the Karinga Lakes deep RC drilling demonstrates the presence of deeper sulphate of potash brines. HIGHLIGHTS - 11 deeper RC holes were drilled on the edges of selected salt lakes in the Karinga SOP project area. Previous drilling had targeted only the top 12-30 metres - 5 of the deeper holes successfully flowed [...]
Rum Jungle Resources and a major Japanese Trading House have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding potential future off-take of sulphate of potash from RUM's portfolio of sulphate of potash projects. The counterparty to this MOU is a leading Japanese Trading House with a significant Australian and global presence in a number of [...]
Rum Jungle Ltd has released a video presentation which includes the latest information about the company activities. Rum Jungle Resources is an Australian Securities Exchange listed, diversified junior explorer focused on highly prospective land located in Australia's Northern Territory and Queensland. A Northern Territory and Queensland focussed [...]
Rum Jungle Resources is an Australian listed company with both phosphate and sulphate of potash (SOP) resources. Highlights from the presentation include: - These minerals are essential for efficient agriculture and are critical components of the global food supply value chain - Progressing investigations into a promising silica project, which [...]