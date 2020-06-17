Menü
Bergbau
Kanada
November 2019
Übernahme
Nexa Resources S.A.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Karmin Exploration Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Nexa Resources S.A. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
